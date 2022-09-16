CAVE JUNCTION — The second-ranked Oakland football team opened Class 2A nine-man Special District 3 play on Friday with a convincing victory, 54-28 over Illinois Valley.
The Oakers (2-1, 1-0 SD3) scored seven touchdowns and led 54-14 at halftime, bringing on a running clock. Oakland coach Ben Lane played his reserves during the last two quarters.
"The kids did what they were supposed to do. We played a flawless first half and the JVs played the second half," Lane said. "It was fun."
Oakland finished with 301 yards total offense, 265 coming on the ground. Gabe Williamson carried the ball four times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, Jake Chenoweth ran for 70 yards on six attempts and Brayden Webb contributed 44 yards on six carries and scored twice. Cade Olds added a pair of TD runs.
Jahsiah Dumuth completed 11 of 24 passes for 205 yards and two TDs and ran for two scores for the Cougars (0-1, 0-1). Zackary Dugus caught five passes for 126 yards and two TDs.
Olds led the Oakers' defense with 9.5 tackles and an interception. Cole Collins had a pick-six for a 44-yard TD in the first quarter.
Oakland will host Rogue River next Friday at Eddy Field.
Oakland;30;24;0;0;—;54
I. Valley;7;7;0;14;—;28
First Quarter
O — Webb 10 run (Olds run)
O — Williamson 18 run (Williamson run)
IV — Demuth 5 run (Parker kick)
O — Williamson 54 run (run failed)
O — Collins 44 interception return (Olds run)
Second Quarter
O — Webb 32 run (Chenoweth run)
IV — Dugus 30 pass from Demuth (Parker kick)
O — Olds 15 run (Webb run)
O — Olds 7 run (Williamson run)
Fourth Quarter
IV — Dugus 45 pass from Demuth (Demuth run)
IV — Demuth 5 run (run failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.