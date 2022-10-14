OAKLAND — No doubt about it, the Oakland football team is on a roll.
The fourth-ranked Oakers took a 34-point halftime lead and finished with a 54-6 victory over North Douglas/Yoncalla on Friday night in a Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man game at Eddy Field.
Oakland (6-1, 5-0 SD3) has won five straight and is tied with No. 1 Gold Beach (7-0, 5-0) for the league lead. Those two teams will meet next Friday in Gold Beach.
"What I'm proud about is our kids are going out and playing at their own level each week," Oakers coach Ben Lane said. "It's fun to watch."
The Oakers outgained North Douglas/Yoncalla 348-101, rushing for 224 yards and passing for 124. Cade Olds ran for 98 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 and 1 yard in the first quarter.
Cole Collins had a 35-yard pick-six interception as Oakland took a 24-0 advantage with 10:09 remaining in the second period. The Oakers added a two-point safety and Collins connected with Gabe Williamson on a 66-yard scoring pass to round out the scoring in the first half.
Jake Chenoweth, Silas Arscott and Brayden Webb had short TD runs in the third period for the Oakers. North Douglas/Yoncalla (3-4, 2-3) got a 3-yard scoring run from freshman Jayden Churchwell late in the fourth quarter.
Linebackers Olds and Williamson combined for 11 tackles. Lane was pleased with the play of defensive linemen Coen Egner, Wil Parnell, Tucker Cozart and Dallas Fishbaugher.
"Our defense did a tremendous job," Lane said.
Freshman Hunter Vaughn was the War Eagles' top rusher with 56 yards on five carries.
North Douglas/Yoncalla is scheduled to host Reedsport Thursday at North Douglas High School.
ND/Yoncalla;0;0;0;6;—;6
Oakland;14;20;20;0;—;54
First Quarter
O — Olds 10 run (Olds run)
O — Olds 1 run (Olds run)
Second Quarter
O — Collins 35 interception return (Collins run)
O — Safety, ND/Yoncalla tackled in end zone
O — Williamson 66 pass from Collins (Collins run)
Third Quarter
O — Chenoweth 5 run (run failed)
O — Arscott 1 run (Baimbridge run)
O — Webb 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND/Y — Churchwell 3 run (run failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
