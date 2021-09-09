OAKLAND — The Oakland Oakers were able to play just four games in the abbreviated winter/spring football season, and for coach Ben Lane, the short schedule was going to be mostly the last chance for seniors to play high school football.
But the Oakers came out of it with some valuable playing time for some of the players that had little or no varsity experience. Oakland had a good turnout of 33 players during the first week of fall camp.
“We wanted to do our best and win for them (the seniors), but obviously it was ultimately about getting kids playing time and as coaches maybe trying something you wouldn’t normally try, just to see how it works,” Lane, in his 12th season as head coach, said.
One of those who benefitted greatly from the short season was Cole Collins (5-6, 140, junior), who solidified himself as the starting quarterback for Lane’s run-oriented offense and also starts in the defensive secondary.
“I just learned a lot about being a leader and stepping up and having to take on a bigger role this year,” Collins said. “It was short, but I feel like it was pretty sweet.”
“Cole got his first taste of it (varsity experience) and now he can come in as a veteran returning starter and command the team, which he has done so far,” Lane said. “He’s smart, Cole is never going to do anything to hurt you. He’s a very good runner and has a good arm.”
Collins will be getting the ball to some speedy backs. Baker Brooksby (6-0, 180, senior) and Jayden Henry (5-10, 190, senior) will carry the ball most of the time. Both have been first-team all-league selections, although Henry missed the entire COVID season after making all-league as a sophomore.
“Brooksby is obviously a great athlete and we’re going to rely on him on both sides of the ball to be a leader, and Henry is a big addition,” Lane said. “This year, I think we’ve got great depth at running backs with Kaleb Oliver also back there and Cade Olds (5-10, 170, junior), a big, strong kid (transfer from North Douglas). What’s incredible is they’re all 4.0 students.”
“We have depth this year that we didn’t have last year, so that’ll be nice,” Brooksby said. “We have a lot of talent and if we put it together and become a good team, we can go far.”
Nine two-way starters are back and they come with some impressive size along the line. Returning starters Jesse Parker (6-2, 270, senior), Ty Percell (6-3, 310, sophomore) and Tucker Kozart (6-2, 210, junior) will anchor an experienced group on both sides.
“We have our returning left guard, left tackle and right tackle and Ty (Percell) is going to be a guard this year, probably,” Parker said.
The Oakers won’t pass much, but when they do, receiver Marcus Carlson (6-2, 210, senior) will be one of the main targets with good speed and good blocking ability. Carlson also returns at outside linebacker, part of an experienced crew of linebackers behind the big defensive line.
“I think we’ll be a pretty tough defense to go through,” Carlson said. “I think we’ve got a good linebacker set with me, Baker (Brooksby), Jayden (Henry) and Cade (Olds).”
After having very little practice time and only four games last spring, getting back to a more normal football schedule this year changed the attitude in preseason camp.
“Oh yeah, so much better, because last season was so hard to stay focused on football and not COVID, “ Parker said. “And I think we have the skill and opportunity to win every game we play.”
“I think we’ll compete in every game, that’s the exciting part of it,” Lane said. “We’re not going into any game thinking we’re the underdog or don’t have a chance and as a coach, that’s a good place to be.”
The Oakers opened the season with a nonleague contest at third-ranked Coquille, losing 20-12. Oakland visits 3A Sutherlin in the second week.
Oakland was ignored in the OSAA preseason 2A coaches poll. Monroe (No. 4) and Jefferson (No. 9) were voted in the top 10 and Toledo received significant votes.
The Oakers open Special District 3 play on Sept. 24, meeting Jefferson at Eddy Field.
