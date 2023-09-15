OAKLAND — The fourth-ranked Oakland Oakers opened Class 2A Special District 3 play with a 44-0 victory over the Reedsport Brave on Friday night at Eddy Field.
Oakland (2-1, 1-0 SD3) bounced back following a 7-6 loss to Weston-McEwen/Griswold at home. The TigerScots moved into the No. 1 spot in the latest OSAAtoday coaches poll.
The Oakers outgained Reedsport 399-114, rushing for 338 yards. Gabe Williamson led the rout, running for 172 yards on just five carries and scoring two touchdowns. Jacob Chenoweth contributed 35 yards on three attempts.
Freshman quarterback Ryan Fullerton completed 5 of 8 passes for 61 yards and two scores. Waylon Browning led the defense with 10 tackles, and Jacob Chenoweth and Colby Chenoweth were each in on eight stops.
Oakland built its 44-point lead in the first half, leading to a running clock the rest of the way. James Baimbridge and Brayden Webb both scored a pair of TDs.
"It was good to see the kids execute and play a good, solid game," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "The JV kids played the entire second half. We worked a lot on our short passing game this week and Ryan (Fullerton) did a good job. I was pleased with the play of our defensive ends (Browning and Corbin Hoover)."
Oakland will host Illinois Valley next Friday in a league contest. Reedsport (1-2, 0-1) will be at home against Rogue River.
Reedsport;0;0;0;0;—;0
Oakland;22;22;0;0;—;44
First Quarter
O — Webb 1 run (J. Chenoweth run)
O — Williamson 65 run (Browning pass from Fullerton)
O — Baimbridge punt return (pass failed)
Second Quarter
O — Webb 33 pass from Fullerton (Williamson run)
O — Baimbridge 1 pass from Fullerton (run failed)
O — Williamson 54 run (Hoover pass from Fullerton)
