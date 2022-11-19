Oakland High School head football coach Ben Lane said before the Class 2A nine-man playoffs began that the Oakers' defense "is our strength. It sets the tone."
The defense definitely delivered in an OSAA semifinal game against Heppner on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Hillsboro Stadium.
The top-seeded Oakers limited No. 4 Heppner to nine first downs, 142 yards total offense and intercepted four passes as they moved into the state championship game with a 26-0 shutout.
Oakland (11-1) will face No. 7 Weston-McEwen/Griswold (9-2), a 31-30 winner over No. 3 Colton in the other semifinal, next Saturday for the title. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium.
"It feels good to be back (in the title game for the first time since 2012). The kids are excited and have worked hard for that opportunity," Lane said.
The Oakers held Heppner (9-3) to 68 yards en route to a 14-0 halftime lead. Oakland scored a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to pretty much wrap up the victory.
"I felt like we were in control of the game (at halftime)," Lane said.
It marked Oakland's first shutout of the season. Cole Collins picked off two Landon Mitchell passes, while Cade Olds and James Baimbridge each intercepted one for the Oakers.
Baimbridge made 12 tackles, followed by Gabe Williamson (11), Olds (seven) and Collins (six).
"Our defense was incredible," Lane said. "They stepped up when they needed to and created a couple of huge turnovers. We played solid defense for four quarters — from top to bottom, that's probably our best defensive effort."
Offensively, the Oakers compiled 358 yards total offense — 300 coming on the ground. Olds led the way with 183 yards rushing on 23 carries, highlighted by a 91-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Olds was selected Oakland's Moda Health Player of the Game.
Collins completed 5 of 7 passes for 58 yards, one of them a 12-yard touchdown by Baimbridge in the first quarter. Baimbridge had two catches for 33 yards and Silas Arscott made two grabs for 20 yards in the game.
The Mustangs received the opening kickoff, but Collins intercepted Mitchell on Heppner's first offensive play, giving the Oakers the ball on the Oakland 38.
The Oakers proceeded to drive 62 yards in 16 plays for a touchdown, consuming 8:27 off the clock. Collins connected with Baimbridge in the back of the end zone from 12 yards out, putting Oakland ahead 6-0 with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
"Our offense was a little sloppy (on the first drive), but we scored and I thought that was big," Lane said.
"Our defensive mindset kept us in it the whole time," Collins said. "Our offense didn't execute how we wanted (early) but our defense did, so we just kept pounding them and eventually they just crumbled."
Oakland only had to go 23 yards in eight plays on its second score, thanks to a 34-yard punt return by Collins.
On a fourth-and-8, Arscott ran it in from the 10 for the touchdown. Collins ran in the two-point conversion, making it 14-0 with 9:49 remaining in the second period.
Heppner's next two possessions in the second ended with interceptions by Olds and Baimbridge.
The Oakers scored on their first drive of the third quarter, marching 63 yards in five plays. Olds capped off the drive with a 2-yard TD run to hike Oakland's advantage to 20-0 with 10:44 left. Brayden Webb had the big play with a 31-yard run.
Olds — who had 41 yards rushing in the first half — took a pitch and raced 91 yards to paydirt on Oakland's next possession with 7:55 to go in the quarter. The senior has rushed for 1,386 yards and 26 TDs on the season.
"That run by Cade was huge," Lane said.
Heppner drove to the Oakland 8 in the fourth quarter, but eventually was stopped on downs. The Oakers were 3-for-3 in red zone scoring opportunities and the Mustangs were 0-for-2.
Cameron Proudfoot was the Mustangs' leading rusher with 27 yards on six carries and caught four passes for 53 yards. Mitchell was 6 of 12 passing for 74 yards with four picks.
Weston-McEwen, meanwhile, got a 2-yard touchdown run from Easton Berry with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter at Barlow High School in Gresham to overtake Colton (10-2), capping an 11-play, 80-yard drive.
Each team finished with 334 yards total offense. Colton had a huge edge in rushing, gaining 308 yards. But the RoyalScots had 202 yards passing compared to 26 for the Vikings.
Colton led 22-6 at halftime, but was outscored 25-8 in the second half.
Berry finished with 81 yards rushing and three TDs on 17 carries, and Maddox King added 62 yards and one score for Weston-McEwen. Berry completed 8 of 17 passes for 202 yards and one TD, with two interceptions.
Jeb Ethington ran for a game-high 143 yards on 18 attempts and scored twice for Colton.
Weston-McEwen handed Oakland its lone loss of the season in Week 2 of the regular season, winning the nonleague contest 24-16 in Athena on Sept. 9.
Of course, this is the team the Oakers wanted to play in the final.
"It's not often you get a chance to redeem yourself during football season," Lane said. "But I'll be darned, we do next week."
“It’s going to be a lot different, I can tell you that,” Olds added. “I think we kind of all forgot it, in a way, and got past it, used it as motivation to get to where we are now. They’ve changed, too. They’ve gotten better, and we’ve gotten better.”
— Dan Bain contributed to this report
Heppner;0;0;0;0;—;0
Oakland;6;8;12;0;—;26
First Quarter
O — Baimbridge 12 pass from Collins (run failed)
Second Quarter
O — Arscott 10 run (Collins run)
Third Quarter
O — Olds 2 run (run failed)
O — Olds 91 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Heppner, Proudfoot 6-27; Lopez 7-21; McMahon 3-8; George 5-8; Mitchell 7-4. Oakland, Olds 23-183; Webb 4-44; Williamson 10-39; Collins 6-18; Arscott 2-14; Chenoweth 3-2.
PASSING — Heppner, Mitchell 6-12-4, 74. Oakland, Collins 5-7-0, 58.
RECEIVING — Heppner, Proudfoot 4-53; George 2-1. Oakland, Baimbridge 2-33; Arscott 2-20; Chenoweth 1-5.
TACKLES — Heppner, George 11; Lentz 10; Cribbs 9; Lopez 9; Cunningham 9; Cavan 8; Proudfoot 7; Mitchell 7; Ashbeck 5; Orem 1. Oakland, Baimbridge 12; Williamson 11; Olds 7; Collins 6; Cozart 5; Arscott 5; Chenoweth 4; Egner 2; Webb 2; Parnell 1.
