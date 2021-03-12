OAKLAND — Corbin Picknell passed for a touchdown, ran for one and caught one as Oakland opened its 2021 winter/spring football season on Friday night with a 26-18 win over Lowell at Eddy Field.
The Oakers overcame six turnovers — five lost fumbles and one interception.
"We were sloppy. We were fortunate to turn the ball over that much and still come out on top," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We made a lot of mental mistakes, but the kids battled right back."
Picknell connected with Vicente Alcantar on a 47-yard touchdown in the first quarter, caught a 23-yard TD from Cole Collins in the second period and scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth. Picknell finished with a game-high 137 yards rushing on 11 carries and was 2 of 3 passing for 94 yards.
Collins, a sophomore making his first varsity start, was 7 of 8 passing for 128 yards and two TDs. Alcantar made four receptions for 113 yards and Marcus Carlson caught a 25-yard scoring pass.
Linebacker Baker Brooksby led the defense with 12 tackles. Linebackers Kaleb Oliver and Ross Graves each were in on 10 stops.
The Oakers are scheduled to play at Monroe next Friday.
Lowell;0;6;6;6;—;18
Oakland;14;6;0;6;—;26
First Quarter
O — Alcantar 47 pass from Picknell (West pass from Collins)
O — Carlson 25 pass from Collins (run failed)
Second Quarter
L — Touchdown (conversion failed)
O — Picknell 23 pass from Collins (run failed)
Third Quarter
L — Touchdown (conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
O — Picknell 5 run (pass failed)
L — Touchdown (conversion failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.