OAKLAND — The No. 7 Oakland football team spread the wealth around in its 60-12 rout of Oakridge on Friday in a Class 2A Special District 3 game at Eddy Field.
The Oakers (3-3, 3-1 SD3) led 48-6 at halftime and were able to give their starters some extra rest. Sophomore Brayden Webb was the top rusher for Oakland with 90 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jacob Chenoweth added 70 yards rushing on six attempts. Defensively, Gabe Williamson had nine tackles and two quarterback sacks, Cade Olds and Coen Egner each were in on eight stops and Chenoweth made two sacks.
Silas Arscott returned a punt 62 yards for a score in the first quarter.
"Everyone played and the younger kids got a lot of valuable playing time," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We had 10 different kids carry the ball."
The Oakers are in second place in the league standings, a half-game behind No. 6 Toledo (4-3, 4-1). Oakland travels to No. 8 Monroe (5-2, 3-2) next Friday.
Oakridge;0;6;0;6;—;12
Oakland;28;20;6;6;—;60
First Quarter
Oakl — Oliver 5 run (kick failed)
Oakl — Carlson 15 pass from Collins (Carlson kick)
Oakl — Arscott 62 punt return (kick blocked)
Oakl — Henry 15 run (Carlson kick)
Second Quarter
Oakl — Webb 14 run (Carlson kick)
Oakl — Baimbridge 29 interception return (kick failed)
Oakl — Webb 2 run (Carlson kick)
Oakr — Schroeder 54 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
Oakl — Webb 1 run (Carlson kick)
Fourth Quarter
Oakl — Egner 3 run (kick failed)
Oakr — Roach 5 pass from Whitney
