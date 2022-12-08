Special District 3 nine-man football champion Oakland dominated the all-league selections, with five players making the first-team offense and five named to the first-team defense.
The Oakers swept all the individual awards. Senior running back/linebacker Cade Olds was selected the Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, senior Tucker Cozart was the Lineman of the Year and Ben Lane was named Coach of the Year.
First-team picks on offense included Olds, Cozart, junior center Dallas Fishbaugher, senior guard Will Parnell and junior tight end James Baimbridge.
Making the first-team defense were lineman sophomore lineman Coen Egner, Olds, sophomore linebacker Gabe Williamson, senior safety Cole Collins and sophomore cornerback Silas Arscott.
North Douglas/Yoncalla had three first-team selections: senior linebacker Ray Gerrard, senior lineman Ashton Hardy and senior kicker Noah Leary.
Class 2A Special District 3
Football All-League
Lineman of the Year — Tucker Cozart, sr., Oakland.
Offensive Player of the Year — Cade Olds, sr., Oakland.
Defensive Player of the Year — Cade Olds, sr., Oakland.
Coach of the Year — Ben Lane, Oakland.
OFFENSE
First Team
CENTER — Dallas Fishbaugher, jr., Oakland. LINE — Will Parnell, sr., Oakland; Tucker Cozart, sr., Oakland; Korben Storns, jr., Gold Beach; Dylan Kamph, sr., Bandon; Christian Moody, sr., Rogue River. TIGHT END — James Baimbridge, jr., Oakland. WIDE RECEIVERS — Zame Gibson, jr., Gold Beach; Daniel Polk, jr., Illinois Valley. QUARTERBACK — Jake Westerman, jr., Gold Beach. RUNNING BACKS — Cade Olds, sr., Oakland; Nelson Wilstead, jr., Gold Beach; Said McWillie, sr., Rogue River. KICKER — Noah Leary, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla.
Second Team
CENTER — Austin Westerman, sr., Gold Beach. LINE — Tim Hamilton, fr., Gold Beach; Tucker Kallinger, jr., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Harlin Perry, soph., Rogue River; Micah Hill, sr., Reedsport. TIGHT END — Silas Arscott, soph., Oakland. WIDE RECEIVERS — Tanner Wright, jr., Gold Beach; Zackary Dugas, sr., Illinois Valley. QUARTERBACK — Jahsiah Demuth, sr., Illinois Valley. RUNNING BACKS — Gabe Williamson, soph., Oakland; Landyn Miller, sr., Gold Beach; Conner Devine, sr., Bandon; Ray Gerrard, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Ashton Hardy, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. KICKER — Justin Parker, soph., Illinois Valley.
Honorable Mention
County Players Only
CENTER — Gino Martinez-Gray, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. TIGHT ENDS — Jaden Morgan, sr., Reedsport. WIDE RECEIVER — Noah Leary, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. QUARTERBACK — Cole Collins, sr., Oakland. RUNNING BACKS — Hunter Vaughn, fr., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Brayden Webb, jr., Oakland.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINE — Coen Egner, soph., Oakland; Korben Storns, jr., Gold Beach; Zane Grey, jr., Gold Beach; Dylan Kamph, sr., Bandon; Ashton Hardy, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. LINEBACKERS — Cade Olds, sr., Oakland; Gabe Williamson, soph., Oakland; Conner Devine, sr., Bandon; Ray Gerrard, sr., North Douglas/Yoncalla. BACKS — Cole Collins, sr., Oakland; Silas Arscott, soph., Oakland; Zane Gibson, jr., Gold Beach; Will Panagakis, sr., Bandon. PUNTER — Jake Westerman, jr., Gold Beach.
Second Team
LINE — Jake Chenoweth, jr., Oakland; Brock Barron, jr., Glide; Christian Moody, sr., Rogue River. LINEBACKERS — Tanner Wright, jr., Gold Beach; Austin Westerman, sr., Gold Beach; Landyn Miller, sr., Gold Beach; Stealth Franklin, jr., Bandon. BACKS — James Baimbridge, jr., Oakland; Nelson Wilstead, jr., Gold Beach; Said McWillie, sr., Rogue River; Landon Serrano, fr., Reedsport; Tysen Hilton, jr., Gold Beach. PUNTER — Daniel Polk, jr., Illinois Valley.
Honorable Mention
County Players Only
LINE — Micah Hill, sr., Reedsport. LINEBACKERS — Marcelino Nunez, soph., North Douglas/Yoncalla; Cody Pope, sr., Glide; Ryan Davidson, sr., Reedsport. BACKS — Jayden Churchill, fr., North Douglas/Yoncalla.
