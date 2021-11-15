Oakland senior lineman Jesse Parker was selected the Lineman of the Year in Class 2A Special District 3 football all-league voting done by the coaches.
Parker, who helped the Oakers (6-4) reach the state playoffs, was a two-way first-team pick on both sides of the ball.
Senior running back/linebacker Baker Brooksby was also a two-way selection. Brooksby finished with 1,458 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the season.
Other first-team picks for the Oakers included sophomore center Ty Percell, senior tight end Marcus Carlson and junior defensive back Cole Collins.
Monroe senior running back Brody Ballard was named the Offensive Player of the Year and junior defensive back Gunner Rothenberger was the Defensive Player of the Year. Jeff Taylor of Toledo was Coach of the Year.
CLASS 2A SPECIAL DISTRICT 3
FOOTBALL All-LEAGUE
Offensive Player of the Year — Brody Ballard, sr., Monroe.
Defensive Player of the Year — Gunner Rothenberger, jr., Toledo.
Lineman of the Year — Jesse Parker, sr., Oakland.
Coach of the Year — Jeff Taylor, Toledo.
OFFENSE
First Team
CENTER — Ty Percell, soph., Oakland. LINEMEN — John Michael Ganrer, sr., Toledo; Jesse Parker, sr., Oakland; Cody Jurgens, sr., Jefferson; Tobin Payne, jr., Monroe. TIGHT END — Marcus Carlson, sr., Oakland. WIDE RECEIVERS — Elijah Stelly, sr., Jefferson; Jack Nguyen, jr., Creswell. QUARTERBACK — Gunner Rothenberger, jr., Toledo. RUNNING BACKS — Brody Ballard, sr., Monroe; Zach Wusstig, jr., Jefferson; Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland. KICKER — Jack Nguyen, jr., Creswell.
Second Team
CENTER — Ash Blomstrom, soph., Toledo. LINEMEN — Kyle Nicholson, sr., Toledo; Reede Germen, sr., Creswell; Malachi Hansen, sr., Central Linn; Tucker Cozart, jr., Oakland; Jameson Bender, sr., Jefferson. TIGHT END — Cody Prom, sr., Lowell. WIDE RECEIVERS — Sterling Buckley, soph., Toledo; Nate Young, soph., Monroe; Trent Bateman, sr., Monroe. QUARTERBACK — Jace Aguilar, jr., Jefferson. RUNNING BACKS — Rayden Taylor, jr., Toledo; Jayden Henry, sr., Oakland; Cole Goracke, sr., Central Linn. KICKER — Jesse Neet, sr., Lowell.
Honorable Mention
CENTERS — JJ Parker, soph., Monroe; Rowan Files, soph., Lowell. LINEMEN — Donovan Woods, sr., Toledo; Kolby Coxen, fr., Toledo; Jace Twite-Langdon, sr., Oakland; Juan Beltran, jr., Creswell; Cayden Cox, soph., Creswell; Raymond Fassbender, sr., Lowell; Maxwell Maher, jr., Oakridge. TIGHT END — Luke Crowson, jr., Monroe. WIDE RECEIVERS — Justus Thurman, soph., Lowell; Cade Dimmick, jr., Creswell; Trevor Whithee, soph., Jefferson. QUARTERBACKS — Connor Hanson, jr., Creswell; Cole Collins, jr., Oakland. RUNNING BACKS — Tyee Garcia, fr., Toledo; Cade Olds, jr., Oakland; Austin Smith, sr., Lowell. KICKER — Jaime Garcia, sr., Monroe.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINEMEN — Jesse Parker, sr., Oakland; Ash Blomstrom, soph., Toledo; Tobin Payne, jr., Monroe; Cody Jurgens, sr., Jefferson. LINEBACKERS — Baker Brooksby, sr., Oakland; Brody Ballard, sr., Monroe; Calvin Grantom, soph., Jefferson; John Michael Garner, sr., Toledo. BACKS — Gunner Rothenberger, jr., Toledo; Cole Collins, jr., Oakland; Zach Wusstig, jr., Jefferson; Elijah Stelly, sr., Jefferson; Logan Gordon, sr., Creswell. PUNTER — Johnathan Shannon, soph., Central Linn.
Second Team
LINEMEN — Trenton Edwards, jr., Lowell; Reece Germen, sr., Creswell; Jameson Bender, sr., Jefferson; Kaleb Oliver, sr., Oakland. LINEBACKERS — Rayden Taylor, jr., Toledo; Jayden Henry, sr., Oakland; Juan Beltran, jr., Creswell; Cole Goracke, sr., Central Linn. BACKS — Jace Aguilar, jr., Jefferson; Nate Young, soph., Monroe; James Baimbridge, soph., Oakland; Cade Dimmick, jr., Creswell; Bryson Roes, sr., Central Linn; Sterling Buckley, soph., Toledo. PUNTER — Brody Ballard, sr., Monroe.
Honorable Mention
LINEMEN — Manuel Smith, soph., Monroe; Alex Herington, jr., Creswell; Tucker Human, fr., Jefferson; Gabe Williamson, fr., Oakland; Boaz Simonds, sr., Toledo; Kolby Coxen, fr., Toledo. LINEBACKERS — Cooper Rothenberger, soph., Toledo; Cade Olds, jr., Oakland; Jonnie Lopez, sr., Jefferson; Connor Hanson, jr., Creswell; Lehi Zylstra, jr., Lowell; Quin Winstead, soph., Monroe. BACKS — Trevor Withee, soph., Jefferson; Colton Wellette, sr., Monroe. PUNTERS — Gunner Rothenberger, jr., Toledo; Cole Collins, jr., Oakland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.