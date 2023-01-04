Seniors Cade Olds and Tucker Cozart of state champion Oakland received two individual awards in the Class 2A football all-state voting done by the coaches.
Olds, a running back, was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year along with sophomore running back JaMar Thurman of Lowell.
Olds rushed for 1,629 yards and 29 touchdowns in 13 games, including a 243-yard performance against Weston-McEwen/Griswold in the nine-man state title game.
Cozart, a guard who anchored the Oakers' offensive line, was named the Lineman of the Year.
Oakland's first-team picks on defense were sophomore lineman Coen Egner, Olds at linebacker and senior safety Cole Collins.
Making the second-team offense were junior tight end James Baimbridge and senior guard Will Parnell. Third-team selections included junior center Dallas Fishbaugher, sophomore linebacker Gabe Williamson and sophomore defensive back Silas Arscott.
Senior linebacker Ty Boor of Heppner was voted the Defensive Player of the Year.
Class 2A Football
All-State Teams
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Cade Olds, sr., Oakland; JaMar Thurman, soph., Lowell.
Defensive Player of the Year — Ty Boor, sr., Heppner.
Lineman of the Year — Tucker Cozart, sr., Oakland.
OFFENSE
First Team
QUARTERBACK — Easton Berry, soph., Weston-McEwen/Griswold. RUNNING BACKS — JaMar Thurman, soph., Lowell; Cade Olds, sr., Oakland; Cody Hagerty, sr., Nestucca. WIDE RECEIVERS — Elijah Muriel, sr., Gaston; Tim Crowell, sr., Regis; Cameron Reich, sr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold. TIGHT END — Noah Bjornstedt, jr., Colton. LINE — Tucker Cozart, sr., Oakland; Tanner Naylor, sr., Colton; Finn Irvine, sr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold; Ash Blomstrom, jr., Toledo; Casey Voltin, sr., Regis. KICKER — Luis Perez-Villegas, sr., Regis.
Second Team
QUARTERBACK — Kollin Schumacher, jr., Regis. RUNNING BACKS — Nolan Earls, sr., Colton; Logan Macy, sr., Culver; Nelson Wilstead, jr., Gold Beach. WIDE RECEIVERS — Zane Gibson, jr., Gold Beach; Justus Thurman, jr., Lowell; Justus Zamudio, jr., Umatilla. TIGHT END — James Baimbridge, jr., Oakland. LINE — Alex Ceja, jr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold; Korben Storns, jr., Gold Beach; Will Parnell, sr., Oakland; Dylan Prock, sr., Nestucca; Peter Miranda, sr., Culver. KICKER — Jose Medina, sr., Umatilla.
Third Team
QUARTERBACK — Jake Westerman, jr., Gold Beach. RUNNING BACKS — Alex Escamilla, sr., Umatilla; Rayden Taylor, sr., Toledo; Said McWillie, sr., Rogue River. WIDE RECEIVERS — Emilio Jaimez, sr., Umatilla; Baron Delameter, sr., Taft; Daniel Polk, jr., Illinois Valley; Gotti Ramon, jr., Gervais. TIGHT END — Rowan Files, jr., Lowell. LINE — Paul Clark, soph., Lowell; Jose Medina, sr., Umatilla; Dallas Fishbaugher, jr., Oakland; Ben Imdieke, soph., Colton; Onnel Ramos, jr., Monroe. KICKER — Draven Marsh, soph., Nestucca.
DEFENSE
First Team
LINE — Andes Sandoval, sr., Nestucca; Coen Egner, soph., Oakland; Cade Cunningham, jr., Heppner; Mazon Langford, jr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold. LINEBACKERS — Ty Boor, sr., Heppner; Lehi Zylstra, sr., Lowell; Cade Olds, sr., Oakland; Lance Gunter, sr., Colton. BACKS — Cole Collins, sr., Oakland; Cameron Reich, sr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold; Cody Hagerty, sr., Nestucca; Landon Mitchell, jr., Heppner. PUNTER — Diego Ponce, sr., Nestucca.
Second Team
LINE — Korben Storns, jr., Gold Beach; Cody Ditter, sr., Regis; Paul Clark, soph., Lowell; Jose Medina, sr., Umatilla. LINEBACKERS — Rickie Hendricks, sr., Colton; Sean Roggiero, jr., Weston-McEwen/Griswold; Bronson Gaine, sr., Nestucca; Rowan Files, jr., Lowell. BACKS — Noah Bjornstedt, jr., Colton; JaMar Thurman, soph., Lowell; Cameron Proudfoot, jr., Heppner; Zane Gibson, jr., Gold Beach. PUNTER — Jesse Neet, sr., Lowell.
Third Team
LINE — Nolan Ohrt, sr., Santiam; Dylan Kamph, sr., Bandon; Ash Blomstrom, jr. Toledo; Jordan Maertens, sr., Clatskanie. LINEBACKERS — Gabe Williamson, soph., Oakland; Rayden Taylor, sr. Toledo; Conner Devine, sr., Bandon; Thomas Bischoff, jr., Regis; Alex Wheeler, sr., Clatskanie. PUNTER — Jake Westerman, jr., Gold Beach.
