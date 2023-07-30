BAKER CITY — Cade Olds' strip sack late in the fourth quarter helped the East secure a 14-6 victory over the West Saturday night in the 71st edition of the Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game at Bulldog Memorial Stadium.
With the East leading 8-6 in the final minute of the fourth quarter, a long run by West quarterback Kaden Younger (South Albany) advanced the West from its own 16-yard line to the 42. The West offense stalled there and, with 24 seconds left, Younger was forced to throw.
Younger got trapped in the pocket and while the East's Ian Sissel (Siuslaw) got hold of one of Younger's feet, recent Oakland graduate Olds came around the edge and hit Younger from behind, stripping the football. Vale's Owen Crane scooped up the loose ball and galloped 39 yards to the end zone on what would prove to be the game's final play.
"That was a crazy ending to a good week," said Oakland's Cole Collins, who played the majority of the game at cornerback for the East.
"Sissel just kind of bumped (Younger) forward and tripped him up, and I came around free and knocked the ball out," Olds said.
Olds, the Class 2A Offensive Player of the Year on the Oakers' state championship team last fall, saw just one snap on offense, rushing for one yard on the East's first possession of the game. Playing outside linebacker, however, Olds had a productive first half for the East, logging three tackles in the first quarter and sharing a pair of tackles in the second quarter as well as a pressure on the West quarterback.
The first half ended in a scoreless tie, and both teams shifted to offenses which consisted primarily of power run games, with the West going almost exclusively to four running backs and direct snaps to the backs, running the ball between the tackles.
"Both defenses were very good," Collins said. "Offensively, you're trying to execute a week's worth of work."
The East was first to get on the scoreboard when Henley quarterback Shaw Stork scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Vale's Nate Aldred punched in the two-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
With just seconds remaining in the third quarter, a pass by Stork on fourth-and-8 was intercepted by the West's Gunner Rothenberger (Junction City) who returned the interception to the West 35-yard line. The West's power running game — highlighting direct snaps mostly to Estacada's Waylon Reidel — pushed the West inside the 5-yard line, where Reidel took a direct snap and bulled his way to a 3-yard TD to get the West within 8-6, but the conversion run failed.
When the West shifted to the power run, it greatly limited the impact of Olds and Collins, who was reduced to a virtual non-factor at cornerback, a position where he was voted first-team all-state at the 2A level.
The game was televised — and remains available — via Facebook on EOAlive.com, and Collins' lone "highlight" was getting stiff-armed by the West's Nate Arce (Dayton) on a long run which helped set up the West team's lone touchdown.
"When there's not a lot of passing, there's not a lot you can do," Collins said. "You try to stay home and make a play, make a play. Just stay on top of (your) guy and don't get beat."
"They did well," Oakland coach Ben Lane said of his school's two representatives in the game. "Any time you get to that level, there's some men out there."
Glide's Coby Pope also participated for the East, but saw his field time severely limited. Pope was on the East's kickoff coverage team, and the East kicked off just twice. However, Pope was in on the tackles on both of those kickoffs.
Reidel was selected by the game's online announcers as the Most Valuable Player for the West, while Stork and Mazama's Trevor Anderson shared that honor for the East.
Olds is hanging up his football helmet in favor of a pilot's stick. Olds will enroll at Southern Utah University this fall in pursuit of a degree in aviation while also walking on as a javelin thrower on the Thunderbirds' track team. His ultimate goal is to become a commercial airline pilot.
Collins has just one week of down time at home before returning to LaGrande, where he hopes to earn a spot on the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers football team.
Third Quarter
E — Stork 3 run (Aldred run)
Fourth Quarter
W — Reidell 3 run (run failed)
E — Crane 39 fumble return (no attempt)
