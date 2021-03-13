Friday’s Results

Adrian 60, Pilot Rock 18

Alsea 47, Elkton 34

Banks 48, Valley Catholic 0

Canby 48, Hillsboro 0

Cascade Christian 56, St. Mary’s 6

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 0

Central Linn 7, Reedsport 0

Century 17, Glencoe 14

Churchill 40, Springfield 6

Corbett 32, Clatskanie 20

Crook County 28, Molalla 0

Dallas 38, Lebanon 27

Dufur 40, Crane 18

Estacada 48, Madras 6

Gilchrist 44, Eddyville 25

Grants Pass 21, Crater 13

Heppner 46, Stanfield 0

Hidden Valley 47, Klamath 3

Hood River 22, Redmond 0

Imbler 48, Cove 20

Jefferson 20, Culver 18

Jesuit 20, Clackamas 12

Junction City 27, La Pine 22

Kennedy 28, Regis 0

La Salle 63, St. Helens 19

Lost River 41, Mapleton 0

Marist 35, Cascade 21

Marshfield 41, Elmira 0

Mazama 63, Eagle Point 0

McNary 42, McKay 7

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Echo 51

Monroe 48, Creswell 14

Newberg 38, Liberty 8

Oakland 26, Lowell 18

Ontario 16, Vale 14

Powder Valley 44, St. Paul 20

Santiam Christian 47, Siuslaw 21

Scappoose 48, Forest Grove 0

Seaside 43, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 10

Sherwood 50, McMinnville 7

Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6

South Medford 28, Roseburg 14

Sprague 34, North Salem 7

Summit 17, Bend 0

Sunset 20, Mountainside 0

Sutherlin 15, Brookings-Harbor 6

Sweet Home 28, Stayton 10

Thurston 43, Willamette 6

Tigard 34, Oregon City 16

Toledo 54, Waldport 22

Tualatin 41, North Medford 28

Vernonia 34, Neah-Kah-Nie 30

Walla Walla, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0

Warrenton 22, Rainier 8

West Albany 34, Corvallis 14

West Linn 41, Lakeridge 2

West Salem 47, South Salem 0

Westview 35, Southridge 24

Wilsonville 30, Beaverton 14

Yoncalla 58, Gold Beach 8

Saturday’s Results

Amity 28, Pleasant Hill 0

Bandon 16, Lakeview 13

Barlow 26, Jefferson PDX 18

Franklin 35, Cleveland 13

Glide 47, Rogue River 30

Grant 60, Roosevelt 20

Lincoln 21, Gresham 0

Mountain View 55, Aloha 27

North Bend 32, Baker 14

Reynolds 35, Parkrose 0

Silverton 42, South Albany 7

South Umpqua 48, Douglas 32

South Wasco County 62, Sherman/Condon 44

Wilson 20, Madison 6

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.