Friday’s Results
Adrian 60, Pilot Rock 18
Alsea 47, Elkton 34
Banks 48, Valley Catholic 0
Canby 48, Hillsboro 0
Cascade Christian 56, St. Mary’s 6
Central Catholic 41, Sandy 0
Central Linn 7, Reedsport 0
Century 17, Glencoe 14
Churchill 40, Springfield 6
Corbett 32, Clatskanie 20
Crook County 28, Molalla 0
Dallas 38, Lebanon 27
Dufur 40, Crane 18
Estacada 48, Madras 6
Gilchrist 44, Eddyville 25
Grants Pass 21, Crater 13
Heppner 46, Stanfield 0
Hidden Valley 47, Klamath 3
Hood River 22, Redmond 0
Imbler 48, Cove 20
Jefferson 20, Culver 18
Jesuit 20, Clackamas 12
Junction City 27, La Pine 22
Kennedy 28, Regis 0
La Salle 63, St. Helens 19
Lost River 41, Mapleton 0
Marist 35, Cascade 21
Marshfield 41, Elmira 0
Mazama 63, Eagle Point 0
McNary 42, McKay 7
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 60, Echo 51
Monroe 48, Creswell 14
Newberg 38, Liberty 8
Oakland 26, Lowell 18
Ontario 16, Vale 14
Powder Valley 44, St. Paul 20
Santiam Christian 47, Siuslaw 21
Scappoose 48, Forest Grove 0
Seaside 43, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 10
Sherwood 50, McMinnville 7
Sisters 42, Harrisburg 6
South Medford 28, Roseburg 14
Sprague 34, North Salem 7
Summit 17, Bend 0
Sunset 20, Mountainside 0
Sutherlin 15, Brookings-Harbor 6
Sweet Home 28, Stayton 10
Thurston 43, Willamette 6
Tigard 34, Oregon City 16
Toledo 54, Waldport 22
Tualatin 41, North Medford 28
Vernonia 34, Neah-Kah-Nie 30
Walla Walla, Wash. 48, Hermiston 0
Warrenton 22, Rainier 8
West Albany 34, Corvallis 14
West Linn 41, Lakeridge 2
West Salem 47, South Salem 0
Westview 35, Southridge 24
Wilsonville 30, Beaverton 14
Yoncalla 58, Gold Beach 8
Saturday’s Results
Amity 28, Pleasant Hill 0
Bandon 16, Lakeview 13
Barlow 26, Jefferson PDX 18
Franklin 35, Cleveland 13
Glide 47, Rogue River 30
Grant 60, Roosevelt 20
Lincoln 21, Gresham 0
Mountain View 55, Aloha 27
North Bend 32, Baker 14
Reynolds 35, Parkrose 0
Silverton 42, South Albany 7
South Umpqua 48, Douglas 32
South Wasco County 62, Sherman/Condon 44
Wilson 20, Madison 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.