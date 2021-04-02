ELKTON — Cooper Peters ran for 244 yards and five touchdowns and Jayce Clevenger made 16 tackles on defense as the Elkton Elks upped their six-man football record to 3-2 with a 45-26 victory over Siletz Valley at Saladen Field Friday.
Peters logged TD runs of 44, 49, 5, 15 and 39 yards and also hauled in a 53-yard scoring pass from Clevenger for Elkton, which led 38-12 at halftime.
Clevenger passed for 159 yards and two scores, including a 54-yard connection with Ben Bowen in the first quarter. Clevenger also had an interception and fumble recovery on defense.
Bowen finished with three catches and 111 yards in the game. Defensively, Paul Yearous had five tackles, including a sack, and freshman Anthony Alimenti recorded an interception on a Siletz Valley point-after-touchdown conversion pass.
Elkton will host Eddyville Charter (0-4) next Friday.
S. Valley;6;6;14;0;—;26
Elkton;18;20;7;0;—;45
First Quarter
E — Peters 44 run (run failed)
E — Bowen 54 pass from Clevenger (run failed)
SV — Sweat 33 run (pass failed)
E — Peters 49 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
E — Peters 5 run (Peters run)
SV — Sweat 53 run (pass failed)
E — Peters 53 pass from Clevenger (pass failed)
E — Peters 15 run (Bowen pass from Clevenger)
Third Quarter
SV — Sweat 6 run (Sweat run)
E — Peters 39 run (Rausch run)
SV — Clark 50 run (Clark pass from Sweat)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.