OAKLAND — Are the Oakland Oakers a contender in the Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man football league?
After two weeks of play, that looks like the case.
Sophomore Gabe Williamson ran for three touchdowns and fourth-ranked Oakland blew the contest open with a 40-point first half en route to a 48-6 whipping of Rogue River on Friday night at Eddy Field.
"I think we're bonding well," Oakers coach Ben Lane said. "The offense is coming together well, the defense is solid. We're finding out in this nine-man game moving along that the defense is going to have some struggles — that's a lot of field to cover.
"I'm super proud of the effort. I'm really proud that every week we're getting better and that's all we can ask."
Williamson scored on runs of 9 and 20 yards and Cade Olds had a 32-yard touchdown run as the Oakers (3-1, 2-0 SD3) took a 24-0 lead after one quarter on homecoming night.
"We're really good. We've been improving every week and working hard," Olds said. "I think the one biggest thing we've improved on is our excitement between plays and helping each other out. The sky's the limit for us."
Williamson added a 13-yard TD run and Brayden Webb scored on a 45-yard run to push the Oakers' advantage to 34 in the second quarter. James Baimbridge scored the final TD for Oakland in the third period on a 12-yard run, implementing a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
"We've turned up the intensity in practice the last two weeks," Williamson said. "If we keep building we're going to be good. The offense is coming along really well, we can rely on anyone to carry the ball. The nine-man game opens up more on the outside, and we're adjusting well to it."
Nine Oakland players got at least one opportunity to run the ball. Webb was the leading rusher with 75 yards on four carries, highlighted by his TD jaunt in the third.
Williamson gained 71 yards on five carries, Olds contributed 49 yards on three attempts and Silas Arscott had 46 yards on three carries.
Quarterback Cole Collins only passed five times, completing two for 10 yards. Lane said the offensive line of center Dallas Fishbaugher and guards Tucker Cozart and Wil Parnell has made strides.
"We have two 150-pound ends (Arscott and James Baimbridge) who are completely unselfish," Lane said. "They're more than happy to block and they do it well."
Said McWillie led the Chieftains (2-2, 1-1) with 92 yards rushing on 19 carries. McWillie scored Rogue River's lone touchdown, catching a pass from Weston Foor on the left sideline, breaking a couple of tackles and racing 61 yards to paydirt with 11:46 left in the second quarter.
"That touchdown (by McWillie) was a fluke deal," Olds said. "We had a miscommunication. Other than that, we were pretty good (defensively)."
Williamson finished with 8.5 tackles, Olds made eight tackles and Collins was in on 5.5 stops.
Oakland resumes league play next Friday, visiting Glide.
R. River;0;6;0;0;—;6
Oakland;24;16;8;0;—;48
First Quarter
O — Williamson 9 run (Olds run)
O — Williamson 20 run (Chenoweth pass from Collins)
O — Olds 32 run (Chenoweth run)
Second Quarter
RR — McWillie 61 pass from Foor (run failed)
O — Williamson 13 run (Olds pass from Collins)
O — Webb 45 run (Chenoweth run)
Third Quarter
O — Baimbridge 12 run (Arscott run)
