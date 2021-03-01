Roseburg Public Schools confirmed Sunday evening a positive coronavirus case associated with Roseburg High School, prompting the suspension of all football-related activities effective Monday.
The suspension includes cancellation of all football practices and this week's freshman and varsity football games at Eagle Point, scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights.
The release stated that Roseburg would be able to resume football activities March 8.
Roseburg boys soccer matches scheduled at Ashland Tuesday and home against Crater Friday remain scheduled, as do the RHS girls' soccer matches at home with Ashland Tuesday and at Crater Thursday.
The boys and girls cross country dual meets at South Medford also remain scheduled for Wednesday.
Douglas County and Coos County have the two highest coronavirus case rates (not a good thing) of all large counties in Oregon according to the Risk Level Metrics Report (below link) published today by the Oregon Health Authority.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-County-Metrics-2021-03-01.pdf
FYI, I spoke with County Fire District 2 last Monday about getting my dad the vaccine. They called today and scheduled my dad for Wednesday.
[thumbup]
It turns out Former President Donald J. Trump and his wife, Melania, both received coronavirus vaccinations in January before leaving the White House. Rather than encouraging others to be vaccinated and in vivid contrast to most other leaders who were vaccinated in public in front of TV cameras, President Trump chose to hide his vaccination, making it appear as if he hadn't been vaccinated, thus making the vaccine roll-out more difficult.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/01/us/politics/donald-trump-melania-coronavirus-vaccine.html
My wife and I had lunch today at Sonic. It was busy. The drive-thru has a big sign posted on the menu where you order your food and also at the drive-up window requiring everyone to wear a masked when picking up their food in order to protect Sonic employees.
My wife and I ate our food in one of the stalls where I could watch the drive-thru food pick-up window. While we ate our lunch, I counted 21 vehicles pick up their food. NOT A SINGLE PERSON picking up their food wore a mask or even attempted to put a mask on at the last second.
I don't care if people want to exercise their personal right to not wear a mask, except when it potentially impacts other people, especially those that are just trying to make a living without having to be subjected to someone else's personal beliefs that may endanger their lives. How disrespectful. How selfish.
No wonder Douglas County is back at the EXTREME level.
14 new coronavirus cases were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force, bringing Douglas County totals to 2,494 cases and 54 deaths.
Roseburg Veteran Affairs reported 0 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, keeping Roseburg VA totals at 238 cases and 9 deaths. Since yesterday, Roseburg VA reported administering 537 doses of vaccine. Roseburg VA reported 3,787 veterans have been vaccinated with one dose and 1,353 veterans having received both doses of vaccine according to the VA National website link below.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The Commissioners Response Team reported 315 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 280.6 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
Douglas County has between now and next Saturday to lower its case rate to back below 200 which would allow Douglas County to be lowered to the High risk level. To accomplish that, Douglas County cannot exceed 50 new cases or average more than 10 cases per day for the next 5 days.
MONDAY’S VACCINE UPDATE
Douglas County remains the fifth from last county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. 12,165 of Douglas County’s 112,251 residents have received their first shot. 10.8% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated compared to Oregon’s average of 14.9%.
If Douglas County vaccinated at the same rate as Deschutes County, 20,934 of Douglas County residents would currently be vaccinated instead of 12,165. It makes one wonder how many lives would have been saved and how many fewer school cases there would have been if Douglas County vaccinated at the same rate as Deschutes County.
Below is the updated percentage of residents vaccinated in each Oregon County today and each county’s current risk level.
-----------------------------------------Risk
COUNTY-------------%-------------Level
Wheeler----------31.43----------Lower
Polk----------------18.73----------High
Deschutes--------18.65----------High
Benton------------17.84----------Extreme
Sherman----------16.76----------Lower
Baker--------------16.62----------Lower
Lincoln------------16.53----------Lower
Wallowa----------16.53----------Lower
Jefferson---------16.40-----------Extreme
Hood River-------15.72----------Moderate
Multnomah-----15.52----------High
Harney------------15.19----------Moderate
OREGON---------14.93
Wasco------------14.88----------Lower
Lane--------------14.84-----------High
Marion-----------14.70----------High
Klamath----------14.54-----------High
Tillamook-------13.95-----------Lower
Lake---------------13.71----------Moderate
Crook-------------13.47----------High
Clackamas------13.42-----------Moderate
Washington----13.33-----------Moderate
Yamhill----------13.23-----------High
Gilliam-----------13.16-----------Lower
Linn---------------13.16-----------Moderate
Jackson----------13.03-----------High
Curry-------------13.03-----------Moderate
Union------------12.32-----------Moderate
Coos--------------12.28-----------Extreme
Clatsop----------11.77-----------Lower
Grant-------------11.60-----------Lower
Malhuer---------10.85-----------Moderate
Douglas----------10.84-----------Extreme*******
Josephine-------10.34-----------Extreme
Morrow----------10.24----------Moderate
Columbia---------9.67-----------High
Umatilla----------9.55-----------High
CDC (below link) indicates 1,241,415 vaccine doses have been delivered to Oregon. Of that, 986,812 doses have been administered. 254,603 doses have not been administered. The most one-day doses administered in Oregon were 32,354 on February 26. This means Oregon has 8 days of vaccine supply left to be administered at its maximum vaccination rate.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
==
3/1 - 11 new coronavirus cases were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force, bringing Douglas County totals to 2,480 cases and 54 deaths.
Roseburg Veteran Affairs reported 2 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing Roseburg VA totals to 238 cases and 9 deaths. For the second day in a row, Roseburg VA reported administering 0 vaccines. Roseburg VA has a total of 3,426 veterans having been vaccinated with one dose and 1,177 veterans having received both doses of vaccine according to the VA National website link below.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
We'll think positive thoughts about the remaining scheduled activities. It's all we can do now.
It's not lost on me that they post a photo of the RHS coach with his nose sticking out of his mask in an article about a team COVID timeout due to a positive case or exposure. I don't know who had the exposure but as the leader, the coach should at least model the best mask behavior to the football community.
The picture appears to be gone now.
And now its back.
