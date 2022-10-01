Powers rolls past Days Creek, 69-6 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POWERS — The No. 3-ranked Powers Cruisers had their way with the Days Creek Wolves on Friday, rolling to a 69-6 victory in a Class 1A Special District 2 South six-man football game.Powers (5-0, 3-0 SD2 South) outgained Days Creek, 462-135. Talon Branton rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries and the Cruisers finished with 306 yards on the ground."Very fast, very physical, very well-coached," Days Creek coach Travis Fuller said of Powers.Wyatt Geiger completed 15 of 32 passes for 126 yards and one TD and two interceptions for the Wolves (0-4, 0-3). D.C. was held to nine yards rushing.Days Creek took the early lead on a 7-yard scoring pass from Geiger to Xane Hopkins. Keegan Stufflebeam was the leading receiver with six catches for 51 yards.Aiden Denson led the Wolves' defense with 8.5 tackles.Days Creek is scheduled to travel to Marcola Thursday for a nonleague game with Mohawk.D. Creek;6;0;0;0;—;6Powers;35;26;0;8;—;69First QuarterDC — Hopkins 7 pass from Geiger (kick blocked) P — Mahmoud 22 run (J. Shorb run)P — Mahmoud 79 punt return (Mahmoud run)P — C. Shorb 16 pass from Sears (Mahmoud run)P — J. Shorb 34 pass from Sears (Mahmoud run)P — Sears 61 punt return (J. Shorb run)Second QuarterP — Blanton recovers fumble in end zone (Fandel run)P — Sears 45 pass from Bushnell (run failed)P — Blanton 4 run (pass failed)P — Mahmoud 40 run (Blanton run)Fourth QuarterP — Harless 6 pass fom Allen (Sears kick) Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Cougar Creek Fire burns west of Sutherlin Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Running a radio station — by himself TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Powers rolls past Days Creek, 69-6 Cha-ching! Biden embraces his election-year fundraising role Sheldon routs Roseburg 56-0 in Southwest Conference game No. 4 South Umpqua wears down St. Mary's for 33-14 win Elkton earns big 6-man win, upsets No. 7 Glendale 35-14
