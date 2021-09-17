POWERS — Freshman quarterback Rene Sears led the Powers Cruisers to a 41-25 win over the Yoncalla Eagles on Friday in a six-man football game.
The Cruisers (3-0), who are No. 7 in the OSAA Class 1A six-man coaches poll, led 20-19 at halftime.
Quarterback Gabe Marquez, and receivers Noah Leary and Ashton Hardy had strong offensive games for the Eagles (1-2).
This story will be updated.
