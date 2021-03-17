The Camas Valley Hornets are the only Douglas County high school football team that has yet to take the field for a game during this shortened 2021 winter/spring season.
Positive COVID-19 cases for two teachers at the school cost the Hornets eight-man contests against Days Creek/Riddle and Glendale. Camas Valley is keeping its fingers crossed and hopes Friday night's game under the lights at home against Myrtle Point/Powers (1-1) will be played.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
"We'll be excited to play," second-year Hornets coach Keri Ewing said. "We need to play."
Camas Valley returned to practice Monday after the pause.
"I expect some fire in their bellies (Friday)," Ewing said of his team. "I also expect us to be rusty from not having played."
Myrtle Point/Powers opened with a 32-16 victory over Gold Beach at home and lost 40-12 to Days Creek/Riddle on the road last week.
"Myrtle Point is a lot tougher than last year," Ewing said. "They've got some athletes."
Junior Jared Standley is expected to open at quarterback for the Hornets. Carrying the ball will be senior Wyatt Dunning, junior River Wolfe and freshman James Standley.
"I expect Jared (Standley) to take a step forward this season," Ewing said. "His throwing has gotten a lot better and he's become more of a leader."
The Hornets' offensive line features two of the state's top returners in senior Max Brown and sophomore Malu Swift. Also providing protection and running lanes are freshman Kaden Thompson and senior Daniel Hunt.
The top returning receiver is senior Collin Ewing.
"We've been run-based, but I feel we'll be able to spread it out and throw," Keri Ewing said.
Thursday
OAKLAND (1-0) AT MONROE (2-0) — The Oakers will renew their rivalry with the Dragons, who finished 10-2 and lost to Kennedy in the 2019 state semifinals.
Monroe, guided by Bill Crowson, has won five straight from Oakland. The Oakers' last victory over the Dragons was 31-20 at Monroe in 2015.
"It's definitely a game you want to win," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Two of the top teams in our league. (Bill Crowson) gets a good turnout there and has a good system in place."
Lane feels the Oakland defense will have its hands full trying to stop running backs Dylan Irwin and Brody Ballard and quarterback Austin Teran.
"Irwin hurt us last year," Lane said of Monroe's 48-0 rout at Eddy Field in Oakland.
The Oakers opened their season last week at home with a 26-18 victory over Lowell, overcoming six turnovers. Corbin Picknell rushed for 137 yards and one TD, passed for a score and caught a TD pass. Sophomore quarterback Cole Collins was 7 of 8 passing for 128 yards and two TDs.
"If we don't clean up our turnovers, we'll be in trouble," Lane said.
One concern for the coach this week is sickness (not COVID) within the team. Some of the starters have had limited practice time.
GLENDALE (0-1) AT GOLD BEACH (0-2) — The Pirates are seeking their first eight-man win of the season after having last week's game with Camas Valley canceled.
Glendale lost 36-0 to Yoncalla/North Douglas in Week 1.
The Pirates are looking to improve on their offense performance from the opener, when they managed just 108 yards total offense. Kaleb Cline was the top rusher with 43 yards and quarterback Skyler Davis completed 5 of 12 passes for 43 yards with two interceptions.
Friday
DOUGLAS (0-1) AT CASCADE CHRISTIAN (2-0) — The Trojans take on another talented Challengers team at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford.
Cascade Christian handed Douglas, which lost 48-32 to South Umpqua last week in its opener, a 50-2 loss in Winston in 2019. The Challengers have defeated Brookings-Harbor 40-8 and St. Mary's 55-6 this season.
"They still have some good athletes," Douglas coach Robin Knebel said. "They're going to be ready. I'm confident our offense can move the ball, but we need some stops."
The Trojans were encouraged with their offense against Sutherlin. Quarterback Seth Christian passed for 405 yards and three TDs, and Landen Lane and Tye Cross each had 100-yard receiving games. Running back Leevi Brown is a threat running or catching the ball.
GLIDE (1-1) AT COQUILLE (1-0) — The Wildcats hit the road for a 3 p.m. matchup with the Red Devils at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
Coquille rolled to a 44-0 rout of Lakeview at home in its opener on March 5. Glide posted a 37-20 win over Rogue River last week in Grants Pass.
Quarterback Trever Short ran for three touchdowns and passed for three scores to lead the Wildcats. Colby Bucich and Dylan Ackerman are playmakers on the outside.
REEDSPORT (0-2) AT LOWELL (0-2) — Score.
After being shut out in their two losses, the Brave are in need of some offense. The defense has only allowed two touchdowns.
The Red Devils, who moved up from eight-man, have allowed 52 points on the season.
YONCALLA/NORTH DOUGLAS (2-0) AT DAYS CREEK/RIDDLE (1-0) — The War Eagles go for their third straight eight-man win against the Wolves, who opened last week with a 40-12 victory over Myrtle Point/Powers at home.
Bryan Allen, Cade Olds and Jordan Aguilar all had 100-yard rushing games for Yoncalla/ND in last week's 58-8 whipping of Gold Beach in Yoncalla.
Days Creek/Riddle turned in a strong defensive effort, limiting the Bobcats to 107 yards. Cauy Jackson rushed for 70 yards and two TDs.
GILCHRIST (2-0) AT ELKTON (1-1) — The Elks will host the Grizzlies in a six-man game at Saladen Field.
Gilchrist has wins over Triangle Lake, 7-0, and Eddyville, 44-25.
Elkton is coming off a 47-34 loss at Alsea. Cooper Peters rushed for 134 yards and three TDs, while Nathan Rausch added 91 yards for Elkton.
Saturday
SUTHERLIN (2-0) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (2-0) — A county matchup that was earlier in the week scratched due to COVID-19 issues is back on at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field in Tri City.
The Bulldogs were missing nine players because of COVID-19 protocol against Brookings-Harbor last week at home, but won 15-6. The Lancers defeated Douglas by 16 on Sutherlin's turf field.
Both clubs have solid offensive lines when healthy and this may come down to the battle in the trenches.
