For what it's worth, Days Creek/Riddle is the last remaining unbeaten high school football team in Douglas County for the shortened 2021 winter/spring season.
The Wolves (3-0), who joined forces with Riddle this season for Class 1A eight-man, will play at Glendale (0-3) Friday night in Week 5 in a matchup of South County teams.
Days Creek/Riddle, under first-year head coach Travis Fuller, has outscored its opponents 106-30. The Wolves are coming off a 46-6 victory at Gold Beach.
The Wolves are experienced with 10 seniors on the roster.
"I have to give a lot of praise to the kids," Fuller said. "They've bought into what we're trying to do and show up every day ready to work. We've got a lot of varsity experience and the seniors set the tone."
Other coaches for the Wolves include Clark Wozich (the head coach at Riddle), Greg Rickards and Neil Jackson.
"The coaching staff has worked well together," Fuller said. "I think the effort by the kids has been good, but there's stuff to work on. The defense has been a highlight, we've been tackling well."
Seniors Neston Berlingeri and Jackson Williams have shared the quarterback duties. Seniors Cauy Jackson and Rhyse Williams and junior Justin Jenks (Riddle) are among the running backs.
DC/Riddle is strong as the linebacker positions with Jackson, senior Zane DeGroot and Rhyse Williams. Among the other contributors are senior Macs Whetzel at cornerback, Jenks and Tanner Dobeck (Riddle) at ends and Greg Reedy at noseguard.
The Pirates, guided by Robin Miller, are seeking their first win. They lost 48-30 at Myrtle Point/Powers last week.
DOUGLAS (1-2) AT ST. MARY'S (1-2) — The Trojans, who earned their first victory with a 34-28 decision over 2A Coquille last Saturday at Sutherlin High School, will take on the Crusaders at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Douglas is looking to avenge a 60-20 loss to St. Mary's last season in Winston.
REEDSPORT (0-4) AT OAKLAND (2-1) — The Oakers will host the struggling Brave at Eddy Field.
Reedsport, which has been outscored 90-0 this season, fell 41-0 to Monroe last week at Ruppe Field. Oakland defeated Creswell 26-20 at home.
Reedsport will have trouble stopping the Oakers' rushing attack led by senior Corbin Picknell and junior Baker Brooksby. They combined for 309 yards rushing against Creswell.
GOLD BEACH (1-3) AT CAMAS VALLEY (1-1) — Expect the Hornets to be ready to play following a 44-30 eight-man loss at Yoncalla/North Douglas last week.
After scoring four touchdowns in the first half, Camas Valley was shut out over the final two quarters against the War Eagles. Quarterback Jared Standley passed for 227 yards and three TDs and ran for one TD. Two scoring passes went to River Wolfe, who caught eight balls for 119 yards.
YONCALLA/NORTH DOUGLAS (3-1) AT MYRTLE POINT/POWERS (2-2) — The War Eagles will be on the road for an eight-man game with the Bobcats.
Yoncalla/ND got a 141-yard rushing game from Jordan Aguilar against Camas Valley. But the War Eagles came up with some big plays — Chase Rodgers returned a kickoff 50 yards for a TD in the first quarter and Brandon Wigzell returned a fumble 60 yards for a score in the fourth.
SILETZ VALLEY (2-0) AT ELKTON (2-2) — The Elks will host the Warriors in what's expected to be a six-man game at Saladen Field.
Siletz Valley has scored 108 points in its two wins, but has also allowed 92.
Elkton got past North Lake/Paisley 60-53 last week, with Cooper Peters scoring a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes. Peters finished with 236 yards rushing and four TDs and had 159 receiving yards and three TDs. Jayce Clevenger passed for 188 yards and three scores.
SATURDAY
GLIDE (1-3) AT LAKEVIEW (0-2) — The Wildcats will head to Klamath County for a 2 p.m. game with the Honkers.
Glide lost 16-13 to Bandon in Sutherlin last week. Lakeview's last two games were canceled and its most recent contest was also versus Bandon, a 16-13 defeat at home on March 13.
Glide and Lakeview had a close battle in 2019, with the Wildcats winning 22-18 in Glide.
SOUTH UMPQUA (3-1) AT CRESCENT VALLEY (1-2) — The Lancers will venture out of the county, traveling to Corvallis to meet the 5A Raiders in a night game.
South Umpqua lost 37-0 to Cascade Christian last week at home. Crescent Valley was routed 62-0 by Dallas at home.
The Lancers hope to re-establish their running game, which was stuffed by the Challengers. They have a playmaker on the outside in wide receiver Kade Johnson, who made 11 receptions for 133 yards.
