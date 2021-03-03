The bad hits — thanks to the coronavirus — keep coming for Douglas County's high school football teams.
Friday's Douglas-Sutherlin game in Sutherlin was canceled on Wednesday due to a positive COVID-19 test for a student at Douglas High School.
That cancellation marks the third 2021 winter/spring season opener involving a county squad to be scratched this week. The Roseburg-Eagle Point and Oakland-Central Linn games were earlier canceled.
Sutherlin, however, was able to find another opponent for Friday. The Bulldogs will host Klamath Union, a Class 4A school, at 7 p.m.
Other scheduled games Friday include St. Mary's at South Umpqua, Creswell at Reedsport, Days Creek/Riddle at Camas Valley, Yoncalla/North Douglas at Glendale and Jewell at Elkton.
Glide is scheduled to meet Philomath on Saturday at Cottage Grove High School.
Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said before learning of the Douglas cancellation that his team was looking forward to playing the Trojans, a long-time county rival. Robin Knebel's head coaching debut at Douglas will have to wait.
KLAMATH UNION AT SUTHERLIN — The Bulldogs are coming off a successful 7-3 season which ended with a first-round 3A playoff loss to Cascade Christian.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans struggled with a 1-8 record in 2019.
Gary has a brand new offensive line to break in: senior tackle Brandon Woods, senior guard Wyatt Brink, junior center Trent Olsen, senior guard Keith Sorenson and sophomore tackle Maddox Griggs.
Woods is a transfer from San Diego.
Sutherlin has talented running backs in senior Josh Davis and juniors Adan Diaz and Thomas Mentes. Senior Tehgan Pacini returns at quarterback.
"We're going to run the ball," Gary said.
ST. MARY'S AT SOUTH UMPQUA — The Lancers expect to be improved after finishing 2-7 last season.
South Umpqua is looking to avenge a 58-20 loss to the Crusaders, who went 6-4 and lost in the first round of the 3A playoffs. S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said St. Mary's lost some talented players to graduation and believes his team matches up better this season.
"We're still young and trying to get better every day," Stebbins said.
Stebbins feels good about his offensive line consisting of junior left tackle Brayden Reedy, senior left guard Andrew Hill, junior center Luke Morris, senior right guard Landen Chung and senior right tackle Lance Corvinus.
Hill and Corvinus are both transfers, Corvinus coming from 1A Elkton.
Sophomore Jace Johnson is the starting quarterback. Junior Caj Simmons is the feature running back, and juniors Andrew Christensen and Kade Johnson are capable receivers.
"You can tell the kids are getting excited (to play a game)," Stebbins said. "It's been so long, and they're ready. I'm looking for them to play with a lot of enthusiasm and energy and have some fun."
CRESWELL AT REEDSPORT — Yoncalla graduate Bill Shaw will make his head coaching debut for the Braves when they host the Bulldogs at Ruppe Field.
Reedsport went 3-6 last season.
DAYS CREEK/RIDDLE AT CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets will host a combined group of Wolves and Irish in the first eight-man game under their new lights.
Camas Valley is coming off a 9-1 season culminating in a loss to St. Paul in the 1A semifinals.
Days Creek and Riddle decided to join forces after the Irish were short on players. Travis Fuller is the new head coach of the Wolves and Clark Wozich is in his first year with the Irish.
"Camas Valley has a great program. Anytime you play Camas Valley, plan on playing physical and you have to play four quarters," Fuller said. "The thing I'm positive about is our kids will give a good effort."
Second-year Hornets coach Keri Ewing is looking forward to the matchup.
"I think our kids are pretty excited," he said. "(Days Creek/Riddle) is going to be really tough."
The Hornets return four full-time starters on offense and six on defense.
Junior Jared Standley directs the Hornets' offense, and junior River Wolfe and senior Wyatt Dunning are the top running backs. Senior guard Max Brown and sophomore center Kamalu Swift will lead the line, and senior end Collin Ewing will be a target for Standley.
Seniors Neston Berlingeri and Jackson Williams will share the quarterback duties for the Wolves. Senior Rhyse Williams and junior Justin Jenks are talented running backs.
JEWELL AT ELKTON — The Blue Jays make a long trip from Clatsop County to meet the Elks in an eight-man afternoon game at Saladen Field.
Both teams had tough seasons in 2019, Elkton going 2-5 and Jewell 1-6. Jeremy Lockhart is in his second year as head coach of the Elks.
YONCALLA/NORTH DOUGLAS AT GLENDALE — The Pirates will host a combined team of Eagles and Warriors in an eight-man game.
Yoncalla and Glendale each finished 4-5 last season.
The Eagles feature plenty of weapons on offense, including senior running back/wide receiver Jordan Aguilar and senior running back Wyatt McDaniel. Senior quarterback Bryan Allen has provided leadership, Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said.
Seniors Trace Graham, Chase Rodgers and Tyler Davis and sophomore Ray Gerrard are among the targets for Allen to throw to. Senior Ian Sprinkle anchors the line.
"We're definitely deep at the skill positions," Bragg said.
GLIDE VS. PHILOMATH — The Wildcats open against the 4A Warriors on a neutral field.
Glide finished 5-5 last season with a loss to Oakland in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Eric Savage is the new head coach of the 'Cats.
