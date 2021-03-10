It’s Week 2 of the shortened 2021 winter/spring high school football season and three teams that weren’t able to play last week due to coronavirus issues in their schools are scheduled to take the field.
Oakland (0-0) will host Lowell (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Eddy Field, while Douglas (0-0) will renew its rivalry with South Umpqua (1-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday on the turf at Sutherlin High School.
Also Friday, Days Creek/Riddle (0-0) will be at home against Myrtle Point (1-0) in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The Wolves saw their opener at Camas Valley last week canceled due to a COVID-19 case for a teacher at C.V.
The Hornets’ game at Glendale this week was canceled because of another COVID-19 case at Camas Valley.
The Trojans were set to play at Sutherlin last week, but a COVID-19 case at Douglas put their program on pause. The Oakers were scheduled to travel to Central Linn before a COVID-19 case scratched their matchup.
“It was awful, having to tell the kids (about the cancellation),” Douglas first-year head coach Robin Knebel said. “The looks on their faces ... they’d been looking forward to playing for a year and a half.”
“You can see the enthusiasm and emotion rising,” Oakland coach Ben Lane said. “The kids have been working since last summer. The season has been put off and off, and now it’s a reality. They can’t wait.”
Douglas finished 0-9 during the 2019 season, falling to South Umpqua 48-12 in the finale. The Trojans’ last win came over the Lancers, 8-0, to end the 2018 season.
“The kids are excited,” Knebel said. “Nobody likes to lose and we definitely have something to prove. We’re not used to winning games and my concern is how they’re going to respond when they get on the field.”
The Lancers opened with a 48-0 thumping of St. Mary’s at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
“It’s a great rivalry,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “I’m sure they’ll be fired up and our kids will be excited. We just want to keep getting better every week.”
The Trojans have 14 seniors on their roster, including quarterback Seth Christian and running back/linebacker Leevi Brown.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what Seth can do,” Knebel said. “He’s matured, has a cannon for an arm and can run. He’s more committed than he’s been, and I expect him to not only have a big game but a big season.”
A key for Douglas will be the development of the line, consisting of senior center Noah Knight, senior guards Dominic Hale, Treven Killgore and Andrew Dubie, and senior tackles Jesse Brecht and Gavin Hunter.
Knebel believes the Trojans have capable receivers in seniors Jacob Fay, Tye Cross, Landen Lane, Gavyn Jones and Elijah Larocque, and junior Tre Pederson.
“I want to see effort and attitude on every play,” Knebel said. “Want them to finish the play.”
Douglas will try to stop an S.U. offense that features running backs Caj Simmons and Taylor Wylie, sophomore quarterback Jace Johnson and junior receiver Kade Johnson.
“Considering everything we’ve gone through, I couldn’t be more pleased about what we did in the opener,” Stebbins said.
Oakland, which finished 8-3 last season and lost to Kennedy in the quarterfinals, is led by Corbin Picknell. The senior rushed for over 2,000 yards.
Sophomore Cole Collins will make his first varsity start at quarterback for the Oakers. Junior Baker Brooksby is a threat as a runner and receiver and junior Kaleb Oliver, a state wrestling champion, joins the program.
“Cole is undersized, but makes up for it with heart and toughness,” Lane said. “He makes good decisions.”
Lane calls the line the strength of the team. It includes junior center Ty Percell, junior guards Jesse Parker and Jace Twite, senior tackle Brayden Tackett and sophomore tackle Tucker Cozart.
“We’re going to run the ball,” Lane said.
Lowell joined the 11-man ranks this season after being an eight-man powerhouse for years. The Red Devils opened with a 26-12 loss to Monroe.
“Lowell is a lot like us, with some younger kids starting at key positions,” Lane said. “They’re tough. I expect a lot of running from them.”
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (0-1) AT SUTHERLIN (1-0) — The Bulldogs will go for their second straight victory at home Friday after whipping Klamath Union 41-6.
Sutherlin rushed for 445 yards against the Pels, with senior Josh Davis finishing with 225 and three touchdowns. Adan Diaz also had a 100-yard rushing game, going for 105 yards and two TDs.
The Bruins fell 40-8 to Cascade Christian in their opener.
GOLD BEACH (0-1) AT YONCALLA/NORTH DOUGLAS (1-0) — The Eagles, coming off a 36-0 win at Glendale, will face the Panthers in their home opener.
Gold Beach, which dropped down to eight-man this season, lost 32-16 to Myrtle Point last week.
The Yoncalla running attack is led by senior Wyatt McDaniel, who had 211 yards and four TDs against Glendale. Jordan Aguilar is another playmaker.
MYRTLE POINT (1-0) AT DAYS CREEK/RIDDLE (0-0) — The Wolves are guided by first-year head coach Travis Fuller.
The Bobcats got two touchdown runs from senior quarterback Luke Nicholson against Gold Beach. Troy Warner had a 75-yard kickoff return for a TD.
ELKTON (1-0) AT ALSEA (1-0) — The Elks will travel to Benton County for a six-man game with the Wolverines.
The Elks handled Jewell 34-6 in their opener, while Alsea defeated North Lake/Paisley 58-52. Cooper Peters and Trystn Woody lead Elkton’s running game.
CENTRAL LINN (0-1) AT REEDSPORT (0-1) — The Brave, who lost 7-0 to Creswell last week at home, hope to amp up their offense this week against the Cobras, who lost 12-0 to the Thurston junior varsity.
Saturday
GLIDE (0-1) AT ROGUE RIVER (0-1) — The Wildcats will face the Chieftains in a nine-man game at Grants Pass High’s Mel Ingram Field.
Glide is coming off a 37-0 loss to 4A Philomath last Saturday at Cottage Grove High School. Rogue River lost 68-6 to Bandon.
“We faced a very competitive, physical Philomath team and weren’t prepared for it. That’s on me,” Glide first-year coach Eric Savage said. “It wasn’t a great day offensively for us and we have a lot of work to do.”
Savage expects a much better performance from the Wildcats Saturday.
“I think our kids are ready to bounce back,” he said. “Our focus and physicality has improved this week in practice.”
Senior Trever Short will get the start at quarterback and junior Colby Bucich, Glide’s top receiver, is next in line.
The Wildcats have some big bodies up front, including seniors Tanner Pope and Bryce McComb and junior Jaden Rondeau. Senior center/linebacker Quintin Medley (knee) is questionable for the contest.
