Roseburg’s third game of the truncated 2021 winter/spring football season will be another tough test.
The Indians (0-2) head to the Rogue Valley on Friday to take on the North Medford Black Tornado (2-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spiegelberg Stadium.
“They were a good team last year (8-3 overall) and have most of their players back,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said of the Tornado, which routed the Tribe 54-7 last season at Spiegelberg. “They’re a very physical team with a lot of upperclassmen. Good O-line, wide receiver. It’s hard to find something where you feel confident that isn’t a strength for them.
“Our hands are going to be full.”
North Medford, guided by Steve Turner, has defeated Grants Pass 27-20 and Crater 25-18 and lost 41-28 to Tualatin. Roseburg, which only has two seniors on its roster, lost to South Medford 28-14 and Grants Pass 45-6.
The Tornado returned nine seniors who received first-or second-team all-conference honors — Devin Bradd (running back), Tharon Gail (center), Chance Costanzo (wide receiver), Luke Pugliano (linebacker), Jayden Sandusky (defensive line), Nathan Prince (defensive line), Tanner Gaoiran (linebacker), Danny Cosette (placekicker) and Colby Neron (punter).
“They considered themselves a top 10 team going in and for the right reasons,” Heuberger said. “They’re a powerful 6A team.”
Heuberger felt the Indians made some progress between the South Medford and Grants Pass games. Roseburg stayed with the Cavemen during the first half last week at Finlay Field, but was outscored 24-0 over the final two quarters.
“We saw improvement in areas, like throwing the ball and we’re excited the kids are flying around for four quarters,” the coach said. “We got wore down a little bit the last two games and that’s definitely a thing we can work to improve on. The kids are giving us a great effort, but it would be neat to see them start the engine faster on offense and defense.”
Two players Heuberger singled out for their efforts are Dawson Gillespie, a junior slotback/outside linebacker who handles the punting chores, and junior lineman Drake Campbell.
In other games Friday involving Douglas County teams:
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (3-0) AT SOUTH UMPQUA (3-0) — Two unbeaten teams will square off on the grass at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
The Challengers dominated the Lancers last season in Medford, winning 60-0. Cascade Christian has outscored its opponents 149-22 this season.
“It’s going to be a challenge against the Challengers,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “They’re a good football team. Offensively, they’re electric. (Kristian) Fralich is the real deal, probably the best player in the league. Their quarterback (Sam Martin) does a good job and they have a good wide receiver (Will Pierson).”
The Lancers hope to keep the C.C. offense off the field with a ground game led by Caj Simmons and Taylor Wylie. Wide receiver Kade Johnson has been a playmaker on the outside.
CRESWELL (2-1) AT OAKLAND (1-1) — The Oakers hope to rebound from last week’s road loss to Monroe against the Bulldogs at Eddy Field.
Oakland handled Creswell last season, winning 35-7.
Corbin Picknell and Baker Brooksby both had 100-yard rushing games for the Oakers against Monroe.
BANDON (2-0) AT GLIDE (1-2) — The Wildcats will play host to the Tigers on the turf at Sutherlin High School.
Glide lost 38-13 to Coquille last week in Coos Bay. The ’Cats won 33-18 at Bandon last season.
MONROE (3-0) AT REEDSPORT (0-3) — The Brave have been shut out in their three games and hope to find an offensive spark against the Dragons at Ruppe Field.
Reedsport is still looking to give first-year coach Bill Shaw, a Yoncalla graduate, his first win.
CAMAS VALLEY (1-0) AT YONCALLA/NORTH DOUGLAS (2-1) — Two talented eight-man teams will collide at the Yoncalla field.
The Hornets opened their season at home with a 38-6 whipping of Myrtle Point/Powers. Quarterback Jared Standley and running back River Wolfe both had 100-yard rushing games and freshman running back James Standley had an impressive high school debut.
The War Eagles are coming off a 20-12 loss to Days Creek/Riddle. Jordan Aguilar and Palu Rayon-Wilder had good offensive performances for Yoncalla/North Douglas.
GLENDALE (0-2) AT MYRTLE POINT/POWERS (1-2) — The Pirates will go after their first eight-man win of the season against the Bobcats.
Glendale lost at Gold Beach 28-22 last week.
DAYS CREEK/RIDDLE (2-0) AT GOLD BEACH (1-2) — The Wolves will be seeking their third straight eight-man victory when they visit the Panthers.
DC/Riddle turned in a strong defensive effort against Yoncalla/North Douglas at home last week. Quarterback Neston Berlingeri and running backs Rhyse Williams and Cauy Jackson led the offense.
ELKTON (1-2) AT NORTH LAKE PAISLEY (0-2) — The Elks hope to end a two-game losing streak when they meet the Cowboys in a six-man afternoon game.
Elkton fell 41-26 to Gilchrist last week at Saladen Field. Cooper Peters rushed for 170 yards and scored two TDs in the loss.
SATURDAY
COQUILLE (2-0) VS. DOUGLAS (0-2) — The Trojans had their game with Brookings-Harbor canceled and picked up the 2A Red Devils for an afternoon game at Sutherlin High School.
Douglas is looking to bounce back following last week’s 46-point loss to Cascade Christian.
