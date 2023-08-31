If there’s one good thing about an injury-plagued football season like the one the Roseburg Indians endured last year, it’s the number of players that got a chance to see the field and return with the knowledge of what a Friday night is like under the lights.
The 2023 football season is brimming with promise for the Tribe after going winless in 2022.
The Indians saw 14 starters miss time due to injury last fall and that led to a lot of young players getting the call up to the varsity level.
“We had a lot of injuries,” senior lineman Dylan Bradfield said. “And everyone was playing new positions.”
Fellow lineman Jack Banta was one of numerous sophomores who wound up playing significant minutes last year. “I was pretty nervous, because when I got out there I wasn’t completely prepared for it,” he said.
Now those juniors and sophomores are a year older, with some varsity minutes under their belts, and head coach Dave Heuberger is seeing a more prepared group on the practice field.
“I’m excited about the offseason work the boys did. They were there Monday and Wednesday from Christmas on, in the morning throwing the football in the gymnasium,” Heuberger said. “I’m excited they want to be a part of it and I’m excited about their enthusiasm.”
“We’ve had a lot of people that have been coming in and I think that our team has gotten a lot closer,” Banta said. “We’re starting to really work together. After last year’s season, a lot people weren’t expecting what it was like to be at the varsity level, so we kind of knew what we had to do this summer.”
It’s unlikely there was a harder situation than what Roseburg’s young guns were thrown into in 2022.
Roseburg’s football schedule was loaded with playoff teams. Every opponent qualified for the postseason, with Sheldon reaching the Class 6A state championship game and North Salem playing in the championship game of the new “Columbia Cup” playoffs.
“We had a lot of tough competition and that’s mentally prepared us and physically and now we’re ready to go back out and do it ourselves,” junior lineman AJ Baker said.
The Indians bring back a wealth of talent at the skill positions. Heuberger feels they can play up to eight guys at wide receiver.
“A lot of them ran track and it shows. They’ve got speed and athleticism,” the coach said.
With that type of depth, the coaching staff is hoping to limit how many guys are lining up on both sides of the ball.
In the backfield, Tyler Rietmann has established himself as a “dude,” according to Heuberger. Cayden Eckel and Byron Irvin are other names that could be included in the run game.
Roseburg returns three linemen that got starts last year in Bradfield, Baker and Banta. Heuberger feels the team has a solid group up front to go along with that experienced trio.
Baker says the linemen spent a lot of time over the summer “running one-on-ones and pretty much just clobbering the crap out of each other.”
An experienced and stronger line could be big for whoever wins the starting job at quarterback. Roseburg wound up using four different quarterbacks last season due to injuries and the instability left the offense to flounder.
Junior Owen Bentea won the starting job as a sophomore last year, but suffered a season-ending injury before halftime of Week 2. Bentea is back this year looking to earn the job again, but has been getting a stiff competition from sophomore Corey Kimball, who saw time in four games as a freshman.
“I think they can both throw the ball, command a huddle and think they can both run the ball.” Heuberger said. “They both put in the time over the offseason. We’re not done yet figuring out who will get the nod.”
With injuries playing such a prominent role in last season’s results, the team has been proactive in trying to avoid them. Baker says the team has been engaged in some new techniques provided by new assistant coach Zack Mandera.
“It’s great having him here because he’s got a lot of knowledge on that stuff,” Baker said of Mandera, a 2019 RHS graduate and former Portland State player. “He’s bringing stuff to us to prevent injuries and lifts and exercises and a new stretch routine and now we’re all just feeling good.”
While there are plenty of returning players, Roseburg’s coaching staff will be missing a familiar name. Former defensive coordinator Kyle Dever stepped down from his position to focus more time on his young family and his job as head coach of the Roseburg boys lacrosse team.
Heuberger said Dever will be missed and he’ll take on the role of defensive coordinator.
“I’m kind of actually looking forward to it, because I haven’t actually called an offense or a defense since probably my second or third year at Springfield,” Heuberger said. “So I’m looking forward to getting more involved. I did kind of miss the relationship that you get to have with kids when you’re working in that capacity.”
Other coaching changes include the additions of 2021 RHS graduate Colton Marsters and David Dunn, who was coaching locally at the middle school level.
While Roseburg is looking forward to its returning depth, many of its league opponents in 6A Special District 1 will be looking to reload after graduation took a toll.
There were only three offensive and four defensive underclassmen that earned first team all-conference honors in 2022 and five of the six all-conference quarterbacks were also seniors.
Roseburg’s schedule starts with a nonconference home contest against Beaverton on Sept. 1. The Indians and Beavers haven’t faced off since 2009.
Roseburg’s first road game will come in Week 2 against Nelson in Happy Valley. The two teams met last season at Finlay Field, but the game was canceled at halftime due to poor air quality.
Roseburg starts league play on Sept. 15 at home against North Salem.
