CAMAS VALLEY — Keri Ewing, the fifth-year Camas Valley head football coach, feels the 2023 Hornets will be an improved version on the field this season.
Camas Valley’s 5-4 season in ‘22 ended with a 42-0 loss to Perrydale in the first round of the Class 1A eight-man playoffs.
“I’m really excited about them,” Ewing said during a recent practice. “We’re further along than we have been in a long time in practice. The kids are working hard and seem to be a unit that’s together, so I’m very optimistic.
“This group has never been past the first round of the playoffs. There’s definitely a drive to get back to where we’re used to playing (in the postseason).”
Ewing has a 20-player roster, though one of them (senior Lane Hill) is out with a knee injury.
“Make it to the postseason and get a couple of wins,” replied senior running back/linebacker Seth Lamell, when asked about his expectations. “We’re a young team, but I think we have a fighting chance to go to the playoffs. I know we have the speed, skill and smartness to do it. We’re all pretty motivated for this season.”
The Hornets have four returning starters on offense and five on defense.
“I think we’re just as good as last year, if not better,” senior running back/outside linebacker James Standley said. “We’ve got some good talent coming up and we’ll see what happens. I’d love to make it past the first round of the playoffs.”
Standley (5-foot-11, 160 pounds), a first-team all-league running back, only played in three games last year due to a knee injury. Lamell (5-9, 170), who made second-team all-league, was the team’s top rusher last season.
“I’m going to give it my all,” Standley said.
Calling the signals for Camas Valley will be junior Riley Wolfe (5-7, 140). Senior Kaden Thompson (5-9, 180), a first-team all-league pick, will anchor the offensive line and senior end Owen Koegler (6-4, 165) should be a nice target for Wolfe to throw to.
“I think we’ll be a real fast team,” Ewing said. “Riley is a kid who can move and sling it. We’re replacing four players on our front five, but I like the looks of the replacements. We’re not as big, but if they play with a bit of toughness size won’t matter.”
The other likely starters on offense are sophomores Carter Hamilton (5-11, 140) or Tatum Sexton (6-2, 175) at end, and senior John DeRoss (6-1, 190) and junior Christopher Shields (6-0, 245) on the line.
“We can go pretty far, especially if we work together and communicate on the field,” Kaden Thompson said. “The line’s looking good, we’ve got some big, strong guys. I’m confident in Riley. He knows our plays and has the skill to do it, and is definitely the quarterback we need.”
The Hornets have a new defensive coordinator in Matt Thompson, a former standout guard and linebacker who was a member of Camas Valley’s state championship teams in 2011-12. Thompson played college ball at George Fox.
“The defense looks great. They fly to the ball,” Ewing said. “I like what (Matt) Thompson is doing with them. They could be a force to be reckoned with.”
Koegler, who recorded 19 quarterback sacks last year, was a first-team all-league end. Lamell at linebacker, Wolfe in the secondary and Kaden Thompson at tackle were second-team all-league selections.
DeRoss and Shields will see time at noseguard, while sophomore Joziah Swift (5-5, 115) and senior Noah Duncan (5-9, 125) are expected to contribute at outside linebacker. Sexton will be an end.
C.V. will open its season on Sept. 1 against Powder Valley at the Dufur Classic. The Hornets travel to Merrill to face Lost River on Sept. 15 for their Special District 1 opener.
