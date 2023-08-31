DAYS CREEK — David Hunt is back in the saddle as the head coach of the Days Creek High School football team.
Hunt, who had to step away following the 2019 eight-man season due to some health issues, replaced Travis Fuller, who guided the Wolves the past three seasons and compiled a 6-11 record. The highlight was a 5-0 record during the COVID-19 shortened spring season in 2021.
Days Creek is in its second season of six-man football. This will be Hunt’s first time coaching six-man after six years of eight-man with the Wolves.
“I’ve done a lot of homework. Been watching a lot of (six-man) game film from last year,” Hunt said following a recent practice. “I thought we might have to go to six-man (after 2019) and I’m getting versed at it.
“I’m excited. It has been a while — three years without football took a lot out of me, but I’m glad to be back. Glad to be healthy.”
As for the 2023 Days Creek team, Hunt expects the Wolves to play hard. He’s still figuring out where everybody will play. He had 15 players on his list, but hadn’t gotten a look at everyone by the end of the first week of practice.
“(The turnout) is still up in the air,” he said. “We have some kids who need to step up, but I think we can be very competitive.
“We need to get better at fundamentals. We have to get better at blocking and tackling. In six-man, if you can’t contain a fast kid on the other team you’re done, it’s a touchdown. We have to be more disciplined and tackle better.”
The Wolves, who ended a 1-5 season last year with a 36-34 victory over Glendale, will rely heavily on seniors Wyatt Geiger (5-10, 175 pounds) and Ian Harding (5-9, 170) and junior Aiden Denson (5-9, 130).
Geiger is a returning starter at quarterback and defensive end.
“We haven’t had as many people out as I hoped for, but I’m enjoying the coaching a lot and I think we’re going to grow as a team,” Geiger said. “I’m really looking forward to it. This is my last year and I’ve got to give everything I have and make the most of it.
“Hopefully, the new kids coming out will be able to pick it up and learn quick. (The goal) is to just get better all-around.”
Hunt calls Geiger a strong leader.
“Wyatt’s going to throw the ball, run the ball and block,” the coach said. “That’s part of six-man football, you have to do it all. Wyatt knows the offense, which is a little different from what Travis (Fuller) ran, but he’s picked it up real quick.”
Harding, who played center on offense last year, is expected to carry the ball this season and play end on defense.
“I’m ready to go where the coach puts me,” Harding said. “I’d like to go out with a big bang, complete the year with a good season and surpass what we did last year. The seniors want to bring the confidence from the last game (with Glendale) back into this season.”
“It’s very possible (Ian) will be a running back,” Hunt said. “If one of the younger kids can step up at center, I’m going to put him n the backfield. It’s going to be good for him and he knows how to block, too.”
Denson will be a running back and defensive back.
Finding some blockers up front could be a challenge for the Wolves. The rest of the names on his early roster were freshmen: Sunny Losey (5-10, 170), Chyson Hayes (6-0, 250), Jonathon Morris (5-6, 185), Jeremy Poer (5-6, 110) and James Montoya (5-10, 190).
Days Creek opens its season Sept. 1 with a nonleague game against Riddle at home. The Wolves host Elkton in Week 2 in their Special District 2 South opener.
“I’d like to see us healthy from the start to the end of the season,” Hunt said. “It would be nice to win games. All of us want that, but the important thing is we learn to play football. Not be individuals and play as a team. If we do that and do our jobs right, those wins will come.”
