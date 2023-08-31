WINSTON — The Douglas High School football team has the numbers this season. Can the Trojans improve on their win total?
Douglas heads into its third season under head coach Nick Garcia looking to challenge for a Class 3A state playoff berth in Special District 3. The Trojans had 47 kids signed up during the first week, a nice jump from 18 in 2021.
“The numbers are huge. We have some size and height,” Garcia said before a recent practice. “We’re real heavy in the young department (with 34-35 sophomores and freshmen). The older guys do have a lot of speed and we have a couple of kids who haven’t played in the past who are going to help.”
The Trojans return eight starters — five on offense and three on defense — from last year’s team that finished 4-5 and tied for sixth in SD3. Douglas defeated Sutherlin, Phoenix, North Valley and Brookings-Harbor, but fell short of the postseason.
“I think we’re going to do really good this season,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Alex Metianu, a first-team all-league selection as a returner last year. “We’ve definitely got something going. We’ve been building ... we have a lot of players coming out and a lot of new faces and they’re looking good.”
“I think we’ll win more games this year,” added senior lineman Eli Knight, who received honorable mention all-league on defense. “We have the capability of beating every team we did last year and a couple more this year if we give it our all. We had a total of six linemen my sophomore year and this year we have 14, and that extra number of guys will help a lot.”
Junior quarterback Luke Robbins (5-10, 195 pounds) is among the returning starters on offense after moving into the lineup early last season.
“Last year was my first time ever starting at quarterback,” Robbins said. “Toward the end of the year I started figuring out our schemes and how to run them correctly, and we were able to put a few wins together. I took this summer off from baseball to work on football, and I’m feeling confident with my ability to run this offense.
“The offense is 100 times better than last year and our line will be way better. I feel way stronger and am throwing the ball way better than I have.”
“Luke has looked really good in practice. He went to a Linfield camp this summer and got invited to another camp in Portland,” Garcia said. “He has progressed a lot and has put in a lot of work to get where he’s at now, and we’re definitely excited to see how he does this year.”
Robbins will have some playmakers around him, including senior running back Bryson Baird (5-7, 150), and senior receivers Metianu (5-8, 145) and Brayden West (5-11, 155). Junior tight end Jason Stiles (6-5, 205), a first-year high school player, will make a nice target and sophomore transfer Reese Willis (6-2, 180) will provide depth.
Up front, Knight (6-2, 260), seniors Kylar Middleton (6-2, 245) and Luke Linville (5-9, 259), sophomore Hezekiah Almendarez (5-10, 180) and freshman Thatcher Clarno (6-0, 225) are projected starters.
Sophomore Landon Perez (5-10, 148) could handle the kicking duties.
“I feel like our whole offense has gotten a lot better,” Knight said. “Our line will do quite a bit better, we’ve gained a lot of size.”
“We’re going to be scoring a lot of points,” Metianu said.
Defensively, there are question marks.
Potential starters on the line include Knight, Middleton, Stiles and junior Marvin Opplet (6-4, 167). Robbins and sophomore Ryder Sawyer (6-0, 155) are among the linebackers.
The secondary could be a strength with West and Baird at cornerbacks, Metianu at free safety, and sophomores Niel Kelly (5-8, 145) and Joseph Prudencio (5-8, 141) at strong safety.
“We’re really young defensively,” Garcia said. “We’re just trying to mix and match and fill in spots right now. The biggest part for them will be the knowledge part. It will take some time on that side.”
The Trojans open their nine-game league season at Lakeview Sept. 1. Douglas will meet South Umpqua in Week 2 in its home opener.
Can someone at News Review fix the link on the South Umpqua Preview. It is broken so we can't read that preview. Thank you!
