GLENDALE — There was some hesitancy around the Glendale High School football program last season with a move to Class 1A six-man football. The Pirates had a rich tradition at the eight-man level and the coaching staff and players were uncertain about the new style of game.
“It’s was a challenge to get everybody used to six-man, but I think we adapted pretty well,” head coach David Harris said.
Now with a season under their belts, the third-year coach is looking forward to what the Pirates can accomplish.
“It’s a lot more fun than we thought it was going to be. We were pretty bummed to have to go to six-man, but I think we’re going to have fun with it this year,” Harris said.
“It was definitely different, but with our record last year I feel like we’ve already gotten used to it pretty quick,” senior Will Furia said. “We learned the ins and outs pretty well last year, so moving forward into this year that should help us a lot.”
Glendale was a game under .500 for the season last year, finishing 4-5 overall and 3-3 in league games. The Pirates ended the year with a 50-23 loss to Eddyville Charter in a league playoff game.
Injuries played a part in Glendale’s three-game losing streak to finish the season, according to Harris. The Pirates lost players to a broken arm and concussions.
Furia explained the team has been working on fundamentals in an attempt to keep everyone healthy throughout the season.
“We’re not really going to the ground during practices,” he said. “We’re focusing on the popping and the wrapping to get those sure tackles.”
The Pirates will have “some good returners and we’re going to be looking all right,” Harris said.
Leading the way for south county program will be Furia, who likely won’t be on the sideline much during his final season in red and black.
“You’re going to be hearing a lot about (Furia) on defense,” Harris said. “He’s going to take care of the middle all by himself and I won’t have to worry about it.”
Furia will also be one of the main ball handlers on offense, along with junior Aaron Martin and sophomore Juan Ramirez, who Harris said had a strong freshman campaign.
“(Ramirez) was quite the little animal and he’ll be tearing it up again this year as a sophomore. He’ll be touching the ball quite a bit,” Harris said.
Harris plans to have some diversity in his play-calling this season. “We’re going to run the ball quite a bit, but we do have the ability to pass the ball,” he said. “Like I said, we’re going to have some fun this year.”
“Once we got into the gist of it last year it definitely left open a lot more creativity for making new cool plays,” Martin said. “It’s definitely a lot different and we still have a lot to work on this year, but I think that this year we have a lot more potential to get fully used to the six-man game.”
Along with Furia locking things down on defense, Harris believes junior Carson Seibert will be the fix for Glendale’s troubles defending the pass last season.
The Pirates start the season with a nonleague road test at Powers on Sept. 1. The Cruisers won the league title last season and reached the semifinals of the first official Class 1A six-man state playoffs. The two teams will meet for a second time in Glendale for a league counter on Oct. 6.
Glendale only has three regular season home dates on its eight-game schedule. The Pirates’ season might hinge on the success of a three-week stretch where they play at Riddle (Sept. 15), at Elkton (Sept. 22) and at North Lake (Sept. 29).
“I don’t care for that too much,” Harris said of the road heavy schedule. “I’d like to have a few more home games for our fans. We have a lot that travel with us, but it is what it is. So we’ll just go and have fun.”
