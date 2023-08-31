GLIDE — After a dismal 2022 football season, the Glide Wildcats are eager to wash that stain from their collective memory.
The Wildcats enter the 2023 season with 11 players who had starting experience in an attempt to improve on a season in which the team won just three games, one coming by forfeit.
“I’m excited,” said senior two-way lineman Brock Barron-Perreira, a four-year starter at Glide. “(The past two seasons) just feels like it’s been leading up to this. It’s time to ball-out and give it our last hurrah.”
The 2022 season got off to a very strong start as the Wildcats routed Grant Union in the season opener. Glide would not win another game on the field until a 25-12 victory over Reedsport, which along with Grant Union won just two games in 2022.
The rest of the season was a meat grinder for Glide in Class 2A Special District 3, which featured, among others, the nine-man football state champion Oakland Oakers.
“There’s just a different feel,” fourth-year head coach Daryl Watkins said. “There’s an energy about this team. It’s fun to be around.”
The Wildcats lost just five seniors off last season’s squad, and Watkins is hopeful that the depth of his returners and the injection four newcomers with some varsity experience will give Glide a little different look this fall.
“We have more usable size than we’ve had in the past. The most rotational pieces I’ve had at my disposal,” Watkins said.
The most notable of that size is Barron-Perreira, an offensive tackle and defensive end who stands 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds.
Barron-Perreira will be joined on the offensive line by a familiar face, cousin Tygue Barron, who played the previous two seasons at Roseburg while enrolled at Umpqua Valley Christian. Barron, a 5-10, 230-pound senior center, is joined by fellow UVC senior Sean Simonson (5-11, 150) and UVC junior Ty Hellenthal (5-9, 175) as a trio of Monarchs joining up with the Wildcats.
“Seeing these guys working hard got me excited,” said Barron, who played for the Indians in 2021 but suffered what ultimately became a season-ending injury in 2022. “There’s still a lot to figure out, but there’s a good foundation.”
Barron said one of the adjustments was having two fewer offensive linemen in the nine-man game.
“It’s a little weird not having the extra guys on the line,” Barron said. “It’s not that much different, but it is more condensed (on the line).”
Glide will get additional offensive line help from senior Paul Kercher (6-0, 180) and sophomore Logan Sandoval (5-11, 210).
The bulk of the Wildcats’ depth is at the skill positions, where Hellenthal is battling sophomore incumbent Dylan Standley (5-8, 130) for the starting quarterback position.
The running back corps is expected to include any combination of juniors Jayden Williams (5-11, 195) and Darien Dybowski (5-10, 180), and sophomores Ezra Wright (5-8, 150) and Adrian Brown (5-10, 190).
On the outside, Glide has a receiving group with includes senior Simonson, juniors Lucas Miller (5-7, 145), Addison Crippen (5-10, 165) and Masyn Miller (5-10, 145), while senior Mike Williams (5-11, 235) is expected to start at tight end.
The defensive line will look similar to the offense with the Barron cousins and Sandoval joined by Dybowski and Williams. Hellenthal, Williams, Brown and Kercher may rotate at linebacker, while Glide has a whole collection of players who can fill spots in the secondary.
Senior Ty Davis (6-1, 175) returns to handle the kicking duties.
“I believe we’ve got some experience here,” Watkins said, “and I expect to see it on Friday nights.”
Much like last season, Glide will open its 2023 campaign against Grant Union, this time on Thursday night, Aug. 31, at La Pine High School.
The Wildcats have just three home games this fall: Bandon/Pacific on Sept. 22, and back-to-back against Reedsport and Rogue River on Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.
