YONCALLA — After a season in which the War Eagles had to adjust to the physicality of nine-man football, the coaches and players are confident their team can be a contender during the 2023 season.
The War Eagles consist of players from both North Douglas and Yoncalla high schools. Before they merged to play as one team, the schools played six-man football. Co-head coaches Matt Bragg and JJ Mast agree it took the players a few games to adjust to more players on the field and to their physical play.
“Now they know what it is like,” Bragg said of the changes. “We adjusted in the middle of last season and now we’re more ready for the physical type of play.”
Senior Tucker Kallinger said the team has high expectations.
“I think we can make some noise this year,” said Kallinger, who was a second-team all-league offensive lineman a year ago. “I’m confident in all of our players. We were young last year, but now we all know our jobs and we’re ready to go to work.”
Senior Caden Reigard said other teams may take the War Eagles a bit lightly because the team had several seniors graduate. But he thinks his team will surprise the opposition.
“I’d say we have the potential to be a playoff team,” he said. “We just have to put in the hard work every day and keep grinding.”
Despite moving up to nine-man last year, the team did manage an official 4-5 overall record. The War Eagles would have been 5-4 overall, but had to forfeit a 35-6 win because unintentionally an ineligible player played a couple snaps at the end of the game.
The turnout for this year’s club numbers 23 and the coaches anticipate another four or five kids may show up for practice after school starts.
Kallinger will start on both sides of the interior line and Reigard returns at quarterback and will rotate in at defensive back.
Other returning starters are juniors Lino Nunez and Wyatt Reed at linebacker and Corbyn Schoonover at center, and sophomores Hunter Vaughan at running back and linebacker, and Jayden Churchwell at defensive back.
Nunez and Vaughan both received honorable mention all-league a year ago.
“Vaughan will be our primary running back and will probably be one of the top kids in the league,” Mast said of the 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore.
Others who are expected to get touches out of the team’s Wing-T offensive formation are Reigard, Reed, junior Jayden Montgomery and sophomore Ian Holmes.
“We’ve got some quality backs,” said Mast, who coaches the offense. “That’s our best depth on offense.”
Blocking up front will be Schoonover, junior Kye Bilyeu and sophomores Justin Woody and Doyle Elliott. Bilyeu is returning after suffering a broken collarbone and missing most of last season when he was expected to play a lot.
Even though the War Eagles operate out of the wing-t, Mast anticipates throwing the football more than a year ago.
“We have a lot of guys who can get into space and create problems for the defense,” he said. “All our backs are quick, good receivers. We’ll change up and throw it around a little bit more.”
On defense, Kallinger and Bilyeu will start at defensive ends and Elliott, Woody and senior Daniel Catalan will rotate in the middle on the line. The linebackers will be Vaughan, Nunez, Reed and Holmes, and Churchwell and Montgomery will start in the defensive backfield.
“We’ve got a lot of speed overall on defense,” Bragg said. “A little more speed this year than last, but a little less size compared to a year ago.”
Bragg said a key to the team’s success is staying healthy and securing a few more turnovers.
“With the small number of players out, health could be an issue,” the coach said. “We didn’t create a lot of turnovers last year, so we hope to change that with a little more speed and aggression.”
The members of the Class 2A nine-man Special District 3 are North Douglas/Yoncalla, Bandon, Glide, Gold Beach, Illinois Valley, Oakland, Reedsport and Rogue River. Oakland is the defending league and state champion.
“It’s about as tough a conference as you can have,” Mast said. “It’s the toughest league in 2A football, top to bottom, hands down.”
