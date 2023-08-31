OAKLAND — What do you do for an encore after winning the OSAA Class 2A nine-man football state title? You try to go back-to-back, and Oakland just might have the pieces to do it again.
The Oakers finished 12-1 last year and dominated all four state playoff games on the way to their first nine-man state crown. To be sure, they lost some tremendous football players to graduation, but have a lot good players coming back, including five offensive starters and six on defense.
Oakland got to play an extra four games and with all those lopsided scores, the younger kids were able to get a lot of valuable varsity playing time.
“That’s a big advantage for us with all the extra reps and playing time these kids got last year, and the JV kids in a seven-game stretch were playing most of the second half in all those games,” said Ben Lane, who welcomed over 40 players out this year for his 14th season as the Oakers’ head coach.
Lane will be looking for a quarterback to replace Cole Collins and that could be freshman Ryan Fullerton (6-0, 165 pounds), who has shown well in fall practices.
“He’s smart, has a great arm and is a good leader for a freshman,” Lane said.
Lane plans to have senior James Baimbridge (5-9, 160) take some snaps. He was one of the leading pass receivers last year with 15 catches and nine touchdowns. Junior Alex Vannasche (5-10, 155) could also see some time behind center.
The Oakers are loaded with running backs and receivers, led by hard-running junior Gabe Williamson (6-1, 175). Other running threats include Jake senior Chenoweth (5-11, 175), transfer Gavin Woody (5-11, 165, junior), Brayden Webb (5-10, 175, junior) and Silas Arscott (5-9, 165, junior) who was a receiver last year, but will likely be in the backfield this season.
Baimbridge was a starter as a receiver last season, but may play a few different positions depending on the need.
“I think we’re going to spread it out quite a bit between Gabe and Jake and Silas and then I think Ryan (Fullerton) is going to do a good job (at quarterback),” Baimbridge said. “I think he’ll coordinate our offense pretty good.”
“James Baimbridge, from the beginning of the playoffs to the end (last season) went from being a good football player to one of the best football players and did a great job,” Lane said. “Gabe Williamson was another one that did the same thing. When the going got tougher, they stepped up and played their best football.”
The Oakers graduated two strong offensive linemen in first-team all-state selection Tucker Cozart and second-team pick Wil Parnell, but second-team all-state center Dallas Fishbaugher (5-10, 185, senior) is back.
On defense, Williamson was a third-team all-state selection at linebacker, Coen Egner (5-7, 160, junior) was a first-team all-state defensive tackle and Arscott is a speedy cornerback. Baimbridge will move from linebacker to safety, and Webb and Chenoweth are returning at linebacker.
“I don’t want to see our defense just play well, I think it’ll be a disappointing performance when our defense doesn’t dominate, I think that’s the level of defense that we’re at this year,” Lane said.
Webb feels the Oakers have a legitimate shot at a championship repeat.
“I feel like if we put in the hard work and dedication we can do it, but we also lost a lot of good talent from last year,” he said. “We do have a lot of talent back.”
The Oakers face a tough preseason schedule with two Top 10 teams in Monroe (Week 1) and Weston-McEwen at home (Week 2). Oakland defeated Weston-McEwen in the state title game.
“Anytime you lose your quarterback of three or four years, things are going to change, so whoever’s going to jump in and play quarterback in that first game we need to have them be able to run the offense,” Lane said. “We’ve got talent, we’re just trying to figure out where best to fit it right now.”
Chenoweth feels he needs to be one of those leaders as a senior, so is trying to prepare himself for that role.
“I’m one of the leaders and just need to be vocal, lead the team, be respectful, set a good example, and we’re looking good so far so hope to keep it going,” Chenoweth said. “Last year was great ... it was amazing, couldn’t have wished for anything better. Hopefully we can do it again, we just have to work hard at it.”
