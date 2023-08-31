REEDSPORT — Reedsport Brave head coach Lynn Fulps knows he has his work cut out for him. After all, the team was winless last year, including losses of 50-0 to Elgin, 40-0 to Illinois Valley, and two losses by scores of 56-16.
Yet Fulps is undeterred; he’s been here before. He started out as an athletic director/coach at Reedsport in 1979 and has been coaching there for 40 years. During that time Fulps has worn many hats over the years at the school, including assistant and head football coach, athletic director, wrestling coach and dean of students — all the while teaching physical education, health and weight training classes.
Fulps will rely on assistants Brian Watts, Dan Kenagy, Nick VanderKley, Walker Brown and Mario Celis to help guide the Brave this season.
“The coaching staff and myself are happy to be here,” Fulps said. “We have a great group of coachable, eager, talented student-athletes. I just want the kids to be successful.”
Fulps replaces Bill Shaw, who served four years as head coach. The Brave were 0-9 last year. Before that, the team was 3-5 in 2021-22, and 0-6 in 2020-21. The last time Reedsport had a winning season was in 2017.
This year’s squad consists of 23 players, including seven seniors and eight juniors.
The team lost seven seniors to graduation, but return some key players, including junior running back/lineman Jordan Thompson (5-10, 195), senior quarterback/linebacker Myles Morgan (6-0, 196), senior offensive/defensive lineman Carson Spurgeon (5-10, 160) and junior running back/defensive back Sam Norton (5-8, 175).
The backup quarterback is junior Nate Farris, (5-10, 190). Sophomore center/defensive lineman Hayden Sharp (6-0, 265) is also expected to contribute.
“We have very talented young kids returning and ones who are newcomers to high school football,” Fulps said. “They all get along well and do as the coaching staff asks.”
Reedsport is a member of Special District 3. The league also includes Bandon/Pacific, Glide, Gold Beach, Illinois Valley, North Douglas/Yoncalla, Oakland and Rogue River.
This is the second year the Brave are playing nine-man football; previously they played 11-man.
Fulps said the team has already shown him a willingness to work, and the group appears to be headed in the right direction.
“A lot of the athletes have impressed me,” he said. “They all have been putting in the hard work.”
Reedsport opens its season Sept. 1 against Riverside/Ione at Rudy Ruppe Field. The Brave begin league play on Sept. 15, visiting the defending state champion Oakland Oakers.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321 x7204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
