RIDDLE — Donning green and black-striped jerseys and brand-new helmets, 12 players of the Riddle High School football team took to the field recently to practice in nearly 90-degree heat, gearing up for the upcoming football season.
Head coach Jason Luft and his assistant coaches kicked off this season’s practice on Aug. 14 to give players two full weeks to practice formally with their teammates. In Luft’s third year of coaching the Irish, he hopes to take some harsh lessons from last year and share what can be learned from them with this year’s team in six-man football.
The Irish team accrued three concussions throughout last year’s season and the team lacked facilities to properly practice or play games.. External forces weren’t playing in Riddle’s favor, but Luft thinks this year will be a time of redemption for the team.
“We had three concussions last year which led to us getting new helmets this year. I think some of it was some youth — we only had one senior and everybody else was a sophomore playing so there were probably some youth issues of leading with your head down and not doing the proper tackling techniques,” Luft said. “Last year we didn’t even have a locker room. Our first six games were away. We didn’t have a football field because of the track being built and didn’t have a locker room because of seismic (upgrades). We were on the road for six games straight and I think that can play into your win-loss record.”
Along with players getting head injuries on the field, the team’s starting quarterback for last year broke his wrist before the season even began.
“Our quarterback, who you’ll see him do amazing things this year, he broke his arm before the season even started and was on the sidelines all season long,” Luft said. “We started a sophomore quarterback who had never played quarterback before all year. He did really well though, so now I have two.”
This year, junior starting quarterback Tucker Halstead (5-10, 168) is back on the field and ready to share what he learned in his season of watching games from the sidelines.
“I just try to be a leader out here. Being an upperclassman, you kind of gotta step up and be a leader and show these guys how to work hard and push themselves,” Halstead said. “I learned a lot last year from the seniors mostly. Watching them, I learned how these guys play on the field and how hard they worked. I’m definitely pushing my teammates, just trying to be a leader, trying to push every single one of them, especially the underclassmen.”
Junior running back Austin Watson (5-10, 155) was one of three players concussed during last year’s season. He said having to miss out on playing games was difficult, but he made a quick recovery and was eager to get back on the field with his teammates so they could “work as a team” and “win as a team.”
“It was tough missing a lot of games. I felt like I let the team down but I knew it wasn’t my fault. It was hard,” Watson said. “I was attending every practice, I was always on the sidelines during games making sure everybody knew what to do and being that leader even though I wasn’t playing.”
While Riddle is hoping to finish at least second in Special District 2 South this year, Luft’s focus also lies on helping his students develop into outstanding young men as well as experienced football players.
“I’m not just here for wins or losses, I’m here to shape young men into future leaders. I know that sounds kind of corny, but being from the military, that’s really what I want to do,” Luft said. “I want to transform these young men into strong leaders and pillars of the community. That’s what I like to do is life lessons as well as football lessons. If they go away being better men, then I did my job.”
