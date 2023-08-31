TRI CITY — The South Umpqua Lancers are going to have a little different flavor to them when they hit the field at Kent Wigle Stadium on Sept. 1.
The Lancers graduated a pair of two-time first-team all-state players from a team which made a run to the Class 3A state championship game in 2021 and reached the quarterfinals in 2022. Quarterback Jace Johnson and defensive end Tanner Dobeck have moved on, leaving a big hole for head coach Steve Stebbins, who is entering his 11th season at South Umpqua.
“We don’t have those two superstar guys, but what we do have are a lot of good, solid football players,” said Stebbins, who has compiled a 56-42 record at South Umpqua. “We have almost 60 kids, but a lot of them haven’t seen the field yet as varsity players.”
The luxury of being able to throw the ball down the field appears to be gone as the Lancers are shifting to a more run-heavy option of their spread offense.
The new signal-caller for South Umpqua is senior Jacob Logan, who as a 6-foot, 205-pound running back in 2022, was thrust into the starting running back role after projected starter Matt Burnett was lost for the season with a concussion in a season-opening jamboree.
“Last year, Burnie got hurt and I got thrown in there,” said Logan, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a season where he was penciled in as a slot receiver. “I’ve been working with the QBs all four years off and on practicing with them, so it’s not a terrible transition.”
Burnett has been medically cleared, but the coaching staff is keeping a close eye on the 6 foot, 210-pound running back/linebacker.
“It was kinda sad, I’m not gonna lie,” Burnett said of losing his junior year. “I had a headache for three months. I’m just trying to get out there and fight and keep my head out of the way.”
Filling the role of Dobeck in the trenches falls on the shoulders of senior tackle and defensive end Tim Ferch (6-3, 235), who’s assuming a role as one off the team leaders for the Lancers.
“I’ve always been more of a leader, try to build the team up,” Ferch said. “Tanner is someone I looked up to. I always went against him in one-on-one drills trying to get better.”
With Logan now taking the snaps and the uncertainty of Burnett’s status, the starting running back job appears to be up for grabs.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys competing for a running back spot,” Stebbins said. “It will be different for sure.”
Junior David Logan (6-0, 170), a returning starter at inside linebacker on defense, is expected to be competing for that starting job in the offensive backfield.
Senior Louden Cole (5-7, 145) returns at wide receiver while junior Drew Camp (5-9, 155), a returning starter on defense as a safety, is expected to play a role on the outside of the offense for the Lancers along with senior Kacey Benefiel (5-9, 165).
The Lancers have three returning starters on the offensive line with Ferch, senior Alex Heze (5-9, 235) and senior Hayden Howard (5-11, 165), leaving a couple of holes to fill.
The same goes for South Umpqua on its defensive front, where Ferch, Heze and senior Tyler Dobeck (6-1, 315) are all returning starters. Jacob Logan (outside linebacker) and David Logan (inside linebacker) are both returning starters, as are Cole and Camp at the safety positions. Senior two-way lineman Konner Lussier is expected to play a role on both sides of the trenches for the Lancers.
After that, there is still plenty to be decided before September. The Lancers competed in a jamboree with Newport and Kennedy at Dayton High School Aug. 25.
Just like last season, South Umpqua will exclusively play league games in the 10-team Far West League, kicking things off against Phoenix on Sept. 1 at Kent Wigle Stadium and wrapping up the regular season at home against reigning Class 3A champion Cascade Christian on Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.