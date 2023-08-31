ELKTON — Coach Jeremy Lockhart is pleased with the turnout of 16 players for the Elkton Charter School football team. But he knows he and assistant coach Phil Saladen have the task of providing coaching that will help the young players develop.
“The 16 kids is the most I’ve had in my five years here, but we’re really young,” Lockhart said. “We have some kids who have never really played football. Our job is to get them to be good players and good young men.”
The Elkton squad has only two seniors: Jamal Lawton and Anthony Alimenti. Both are returning starters, Lawton at running back and defensive tackle and Alimenti at quarterback and defensive back.
“Some kids, including myself, encouraged other kids to come out,” Lawton said. “It was kids encouraging kids and that’s good for Elkton football.
“I hope every player has the same enthusiasm for football as I do for this season.” “I’m looking forward to everybody enjoying it as much as I do and then seeing how far we can go as a team.”
Elkton will play in the Class 1A six-man Special District 2 South. The league’s members are Elkton, Days Creek, Gilchrist, Glendale, North Lake, Powers, Riddle and Prospect/Butte Falls.
Lockhart said the Elkton players have shown “great attitudes so far with a willingness to learn” through the first couple weeks of practice.
“It’s nice to have a group that wants to get better,” he said. “Our two seniors have definitely been leaders on the field. I’d love to see the juniors and a couple sophomores also step up to take a pivotal role on the team.”
Juniors who are expected to see plenty of playing time are Kaleb Geyer at wide receiver and defensive end, Tyler Pritchard at running back and defensive back, and Matthew Rausch at wide receiver and linebacker. Sophomore Andrew Houx at wide receiver and defensive back is also a candidate to start.
Lockhart hopes after the early practices and possibly a game or two, other players will develop enough to provide depth so the team doesn’t have to play the same six players on both sides of the ball.
The Elks hope to show some balance by both passing and running the football on offense, but Lockhart admits the team “will definitely lean on the passing game.” Alimenti has experience throwing the football and Lawton, Pritchard, Houx and Rausch will provide the receiving targets.
“Alimenti throws the ball really well,” Lockhart said. “He’s still working on his footwork, but makes pretty quick decisions and usually protects the ball well.”
On running plays, Lawton and Pritchard will get the bulk of the calls. Blocking up front will be junior Lukas Rincon and freshman Wyatt Rollefson.
“We’ve got some cool options on offense with some size and speed,” Lockhart said.
On defense, Lawton will play at noseguard, Geyer, Rausch, Pritchard and junior Jordan Nederhood at defensive end or linebacker, and Alimenti and Houx at defensive back.
“Everybody is looking pretty good,” said Alimenti. “We’ve got a lot of players and hopefully we can rotate players and be strong on offense and defense. Everybody is communicating well, understanding what we’re doing and putting in the effort.”
The coach and the players said Powers is the team to beat. Last year, Elkton played Powers close before losing a 14-7 decision.
“Everybody is showing a lot of commitment, a lot of potential,” Lawton said of his teammates. “Powers is the one to beat and we know we can this year.”
