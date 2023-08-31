SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs will have a new head coach this season, but it’s a familiar face.
Bret Prock will take over for Josh Gary, who had been head coach for 13 seasons over two stints. His teams made the playoffs seven times.
Prock, who grew up in Glendale when his father, Steve Prock, was coaching the Pirates’ football and baseball programs, has been an assistant at Sutherlin for six seasons — five of those under Gary. He’s also the head baseball coach at Sutherlin and dean of students at Sutherlin Middle School, so he knows the personnel.
The Bulldogs have a young team this season, but many of those young players got a lot of playing time last year, giving them experience coming into the season.
“We’re going to be young. We only have three or four seniors and have about 45 out, so our numbers are great for the next two years,” Prock said.
The Bulldogs missed the Class 3A playoffs last season for the first time since Gary came back for his second stint of coaching (other than the COVID-19 season when there were no playoffs). Prock knows it’s an uphill battle to get back to the postseason in one of the toughest 3A leagues in the state, and with a 10-team league, there are no nonleague games to get inexperienced players some varsity time.
The Bulldogs welcome back seven starters on offense and six on defense.
Quarterback Ely Palm has graduated, but junior Tauj Flora (6-4, 170), who ran the ball 64 times and caught 11 passes at running back last year, is ready to step in. He’ll still be running a lot, but Prock hopes to be more balanced between pass and run.
“I think we have a quarterback, we’ll be able to be more of a mobile threat at quarterback,” Prock said. “He’s going to be good, but in his first year (at QB) he’s going to have some learning curve. Luckily we have Tauj for two years. We will use Tauj for some quick hitters and intermediate passing game.”
Flora is excited to open up the offense a little, and he’s got some receivers who can catch the ball.
“Trent Westrom is looking good, Kaleb Filipi has impressed me this year, and Ty Terry has also impressed me and Aiden Goncalves will be in there, too,” Flora said.
Westrom (5-9, 155, junior) caught just three passes last year, but he’s excited to get a few more balls thrown his way.
“I like being able to be more involved with the team,” Westrom said. “I feel like I did a lot of blocking last year.”
Terry (6-0, 172, junior) and Flora will carry a lot of the load on the ground. Flora ran for almost 700 yards and Terry rushed for almost 500 last season.
The line will be a big key and the Bulldogs have three offensive linemen back who started games last season, including Jason Moser (5-11, 180, junior), Gunnar Bowles (6-0, 200, senior) and Hunter Clark (5-11, 200, senior).
“They play hard and play good,” Clark said. “Being one of the oldest and one of the biggest out here, it’s a leader position for me and it’s important to be able to hold my own so they can learn and adjust and get better.”
“We’ve got a really young team this year and have a lot of guard-type guys with quicker feet, so we’re just working a lot on technique now,” Bowles said. “I’m going to say we’re going to do better this year. I’m looking for improvement and I see it already.”
Defensively, all four linebackers return: Bowles, Terry, Moser and Clark, who all start on offense as well.
“I think we’ll do pretty darn good, I think we’re going to be a decent team,” Terry said. ”Our line will need to step up because we struggled a little last year, and I think the line can do a little bit better and I know they will.”
Gary will be the middle school head coach, but will also handle the line for the varsity team and Prock is happy to have him teaching the guys up front.
Prock said with a young team, they are building for the future and after just two wins last year his goal is to be competitive every time out in the very tough Far West League.
“It’s a top-to-bottom tough league, and If we get to where we want to be, we should be competitive win or lose,” Prock said. ”At the end of the year, if we were a team that fought to be .500 or better I’d be super happy and super impressed, and anything above that would be icing on the cake.”
The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 1 in Medford against St. Mary’s.
