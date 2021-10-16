ELKTON — Nathan Rausch turned in a big offensive performance, leading Elkton to a 41-38 win over Gilchrist on Saturday in a Special District 3 six-man football game at Saladen Field.
Rausch carried the ball 17 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 90 yards and three TDs. Conner Anderson completed 11 of 19 passes for 331 yards and three scores for the Elks (5-2, 5-2 SD3).
Christian Halstead caught eight balls for 226 yards and added a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter in the victory.
Ronny Ronning passed for four TDs for the Grizzlies (1-5, 1-5).
"I knew they'd be ready to play," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said, complimenting Gilchrist. "They were more physical than us today, but we made enough plays to win. That's the best our offense has played in a while."
The Elks will face a crossover playoff opponent to be determined next weekend.
Gilchrist;18;13;0;7;—;38
Elkton;14;14;6;7;—;41
First Quarter
G — Bivens 15 pass from Ronning (pass failed)
E — Rausch 5 run (Halstead pass from Anderson)
G — Clapp 50 kickoff return (pass failed)
E — Rausch 15 run (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
G — Bivens 15 pass from Ronning (pass failed)
Second Quarter
E — Rausch 45 pass from Anderson (Halstead pass from Anderson)
G — Clapp 7 pass from Ronning (Ackley pass from Ronning)
E — Rausch 25 pass from Anderson (Halstead pass from Anderson)
G — Frank 13 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 20 pass from Anderson (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
E — Halstead 3 run (Halstead pass from Anderson)
G — Ackley 42 pass from Ronning (Ackley run)
