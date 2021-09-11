DRAIN — Senior Palu Rayon-Wilder scored eight touchdowns — five on running plays and three on returns — and North Douglas notched its first six-man football win of the season on Saturday with a 68-32 Special District 3 victory over Prospect/Butte Falls.
The Warriors (1-1) rallied after trailing 26-6 after one quarter. North Douglas took the lead for good with three TDs and one safety in the second period — with Rayon-Wilder contributing scoring runs of 46 and 19 yards and a 60-yard kickoff return.
Rayon-Wilder finished with 20 carries for 296 yards and had six returns for 277 yards. Freshman Marcelino Nunez added 77 yards rushing on 10 carries.
North Douglas JJ Mast praised the defensive play of ends Ray Gerrard and Braden Jentzsch.
The Warriors are scheduled to host North Lake next Friday.
N. Douglas;6;21;20;21;—;68
Prospect/B.F.;26;0;0;6;—;32
First Quarter
P — Perkins 22 pass from Jackson (No. 7 run)
P — Fumble recovery in end zone (No. 7 run)
P — No. 9 34 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 85 kickoff return (pass failed)
Second Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 46 run (Nunez pass from Reed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 19 run (pass failed)
ND — Safety, Jentzsch tackles player in end zone
ND — Rayon-Wilder 60 kickoff return (run failed)
Third Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 80 kickoff return (Nunez run)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 28 run (Rabuck run)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 16 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Jentzch 5 run (Rabuck pass from Reed)
P — No. 54 60 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 34 run (Rabuck kick)
ND — Reed 15 run (kick failed)
