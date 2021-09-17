DRAIN — Senior Palu Rayon-Wilder enjoyed another big rushing night for North Douglas in its 53-6 victory over North Lake on Friday in a six-man football game.
Rayon-Wilder carried the ball six times for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He had three scoring runs of 75 yards or longer. The Warriors (2-1) led 41-6 at halftime.
"Palu can score every time he touches the ball," N.D. coach JJ Mast said. "It's a good luxury to have."
Freshman Marcelino Nunez added 63 yards rushing on nine attempts. Trenton Rabuck contributed a TD run and caught a scoring pass, and freshman Wyatt Reed completed 5 of 5 passes for 77 yards and one TD.
Defensively, Braden Jentzsch made nine tackles and Ray Gerrard was in on seven stops. Jentzsch returned a fumble 47 yards for a score.
"That was by far our best overall game," Mast said. "Everyone played well."
North Douglas will travel to ninth-ranked Gilchrist on Sept. 25.
North Lake;0;6;0;0;—;6
N. Douglas;21;20;6;6;—;53
First Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 75 run (pass failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 79 run (Gerrard pass from Rabuck)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 11 run (Rabuck kick)
Second Quarter
ND – Rayon-Wilder 80 run (Rabuck kick)
ND — Rabuck 30 run (kick failed)
ND — Jentzsch 47 yard fumble recovery return (run failed)
NL — Herinckx 63 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 24 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Rabuck 36 pass from Reed (kick failed)
