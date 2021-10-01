DRAIN — Palu Rayon-Wilder ran for 303 yards and six touchdowns and North Douglas came out on top in the "North County War," beating visiting Yoncalla 47-13 Friday night.
Rayon-Wilder scored on runs of 12, 30 and 81 yards in the first quarter, then added touchdown runs of 50, 41 and 25 in the second half.
Noah Leary (12 yards) and Ashton Hardy (23 yards) had second-half touchdown runs for the Eagles, while Wyatt Reed had a 47-yard run to cap the scoring for the Warriors.
North Douglas improved to 4-1 overall, while Yoncalla fell to 1-4.
This story will be updated.
Yoncalla;0;0;6;7;—;13
N. Douglas;20;0;14;13;—;47
First Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 12 run (Gerrard run)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 30 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 81 run (Nunez run)
Third Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 50 run (Reed run)
Y — Leary 12 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 41 run (Reed run)
Fourth Quarter
ND — Rayon-Wilder 25 run (Nunez run)
Y — Hardy 23 run (Holst pass from Marquez)
ND — Reed 47 run (run failed)
