211003-spt-yoncallandfb-01

North Douglas High School's Palu Rayon-Wilder runs for a touchdown during first half play against Yoncalla Friday night in Drain.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review

DRAIN — Palu Rayon-Wilder ran for 303 yards and six touchdowns and North Douglas came out on top in the "North County War," beating visiting Yoncalla 47-13 Friday night.

Rayon-Wilder scored on runs of 12, 30 and 81 yards in the first quarter, then added touchdown runs of 50, 41 and 25 in the second half.

Noah Leary (12 yards) and Ashton Hardy (23 yards) had second-half touchdown runs for the Eagles, while Wyatt Reed had a 47-yard run to cap the scoring for the Warriors.

North Douglas improved to 4-1 overall, while Yoncalla fell to 1-4.

This story will be updated.

Yoncalla;0;0;6;7;—;13

N. Douglas;20;0;14;13;—;47

First Quarter

ND — Rayon-Wilder 12 run (Gerrard run)

ND — Rayon-Wilder 30 run (run failed)

ND — Rayon-Wilder 81 run (Nunez run)

Third Quarter 

ND — Rayon-Wilder 50 run (Reed run)

Y — Leary 12 run (run failed)

ND — Rayon-Wilder 41 run (Reed run)

Fourth Quarter

ND — Rayon-Wilder 25 run (Nunez run)

Y — Hardy 23 run (Holst pass from Marquez)

ND — Reed 47 run (run failed)

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.