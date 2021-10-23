CAVE JUNCTION — Reedsport evened its season record at 4-4 with a 16-0 shutout of Illinois Valley on Friday in a Class 2A Special District 4 football game.
No scoring summary was provided by the Brave (3-3 SD4). Reedsport closes out the regular season next Friday at Lakeview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.