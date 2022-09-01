REEDSPORT — “We’re really a team on the build,” surmised Bill Shaw, Reedsport High School’s football coach.
Shaw, a 1980 graduate of Yoncalla High School, is in his fourth year in charge of the program. The Brave finished 3-5 overall last year, getting wins over Douglas, Rogue River and Illinois Valley.
Reedsport last had a winning season in 2017. The Brave are playing nine-man football for the first time.
“It’s pretty significant,” Shaw said of being in nine-man in Class 2A after playing 11-man. “It sounds simple to take two tackles out, but it sure makes the line of scrimmage short. The biggest thing, especially in nine-man, is moving the ball. It’ll be like eight-man — you have to put up some points to stay in games.”
The Brave lost seven seniors to graduation, but return some talented players.
Senior quarterback Gabe Foster (6-0, 180) will direct the offense. Other returning starters include senior lineman Micah Hill (6-1, 255), sophomore lineman Jordan Thompson (5-8, 240) and junior Myles Morgan (5-10, 165).
Hill was a first-team All-Special District 4 selection.
“Gabe’s a talented kid, and he’s as good as I could hope to use as a centerpiece with this new offense,” Shaw said. “I like his decision making and athleticism.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids. Most of the kids we graduated were skill position players, so the skill positions are a concern. We’ve got some kids who are untested.”
Two running backs who Shaw has been impressed with are senior Ryan Davidson and sophomore Sam Norton. Shaw also listed Davidson as a wide receiver.
Junior Jay Noel will help at running back and wide receiver.
Defensively, Reedsport returns Hill at noseguard, Foster at linebacker, Thompson on the line and Morgan in the secondary. Foster received honorable mention all-league.
Riddle has five seniors and seven juniors on the team.
“It’s a good group of kids,” said Shaw, who said his overall roster was around 25 players. “They’re willing to work hard and are trying to get better, and I’m excited to see how far we can get.”
Reedsport is a member of Special District 3 this year. The league also includes Bandon, Glide, Gold Beach, Illinois Valley, North Douglas/Yoncalla, Oakland and Rogue River.
Shaw knows his club has its work cut out.
“I expect our league to be tough,” he said. “Oakland is always competitive and Glide has more kids out this year. Bandon has been on a pretty good run (advancing to the quarterfinals in 2021) and I expect them to be in the hunt. Gold Beach is kind of a question mark, but was successful at the 11-man and eight-man levels.”
Reedsport opens its season on Saturday, facing Elgin at the Dufur Classic. The Brave begin league Sept. 16, visiting Rogue River.
