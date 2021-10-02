REEDSPORT — Two second-quarter touchdowns for Bandon proved to be the difference as the visiting Tigers held on for a 14-7 Class 2A Special District 4 football victory over Reedsport Friday night.
Cooper Lang hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Reef Berry and Berry added a 2-yard TD run as the Tigers overcame a 7-0 deficit after one quarter and held on through a scoreless second half.
Adam Solomon had the lone score for the Brave, punching the ball into the end zone from one yard out to give Reedsport an early 7-0 lead.
Aaron Solomon led Reedsport with 57 rushing yards while Gabe Foster ran for 48 yards.
The Brave (2-2, 1-1 SD4) are scheduled to visit Illinois Valley in Cave Junction next Friday.
Bandon;0;14;0;0;—;14
Reedsport;7;0;0;0;—;7
First Quarter
R — Ad. Solomon 1 run (Martinez kick)
Second Quarter
B — C. Lang 45 pass from Berry (Butler run)
B — Berry 2 run (run failed)
