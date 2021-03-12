REEDSPORT — The Reedsport football team was shut out for the second straight week, falling to Central Linn 7-0 on Friday night at Ruppe Field.
Drake Madison had a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the contest for the Cobras (1-1).
Kennean Noggle had an interception and sack and Christian Solomon picked off a pass for the Brave (0-2).
Reedsport is scheduled to play at Lowell next Friday.
Central Linn;0;0;0;7;—;7
Reedsport;0;0;0;0;—;0
Fourth Quarter
CL — Madison 4 run (Huss kick)
