REEDSPORT — Aaron Solomon's 13-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave Reedsport a 20-14 win over Douglas on Friday in a nonleague football game at Ruppe Field.
It was the season opener for the Class 3A Trojans, who are playing an independent schedule this fall due to a small turnout of players. The 2A Brave evened their season record at 1-1.
Reedsport held a 243-180 edge in total offense. Adam Solomon led the Brave with 50 yards rushing on eight carries, while Aaron Solomon added 49 yards on 14 attempts. Kennean Noggle had 48 yards rushing, including a 25-yard TD in the first quarter.
Sophomore Bryson Baird finished with a game-high 104 yards rushing on 12 rushes and scored two touchdowns for Douglas. Kody Wierichs caught two passes for 28 yards and Joel Griffin made two catches for 15 yards.
Quarterback Blayke Kelly was 6 of 21 passing for 60 yards with three interceptions.
"I thought it went pretty well," Douglas interim head coach Nick Garcia said. "Reedsport was definitely bigger, but our kids kept their heads up after falling behind 14-0 (in the first quarter) and kept playing hard. I'm real proud of how they played."
Baird's first scoring run, which came in the first quarter, went 45 yards. He added a 16-yard TD just before halftime.
Kash Richardson and Sage Baker each made two fumble recoveries for the Trojans.
Douglas is scheduled to play at Scio next Friday.
Douglas;8;6;0;0;—;14
Reedsport;14;0;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
R — Noggle 25 run (Johnson kick)
R — Foster 4 run (Martinez kick)
D — Baird 45 run (Kelly run)
Second Quarter
D — Baird 16 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
R — Aaron Solomon 13 run (pass failed)
