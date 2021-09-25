REEDSPORT — The Reedsport football team used a 30-point second quarter to defeat Rogue River, 45-8, in a Special District 4 game on Friday at Ruppe Field.
The Brave (2-1, 1-0 SD4) held the Chieftains to 70 yards total offense. Aaron Solomon gained 43 yards on 10 carries for Reedsport and Jose Martinez added a 55-yard TD run.
Reedsport is scheduled to play at Bandon next Friday.
Rogue River;0;0;8;0;—;8
Reedsport;0;30;6;9;—;45
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.