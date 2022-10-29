REEDSPORT — Jose Reyna returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown for the Reedsport Brave, but a strong first half by No. 1-ranked Oakland as the Oakers clinched the top seed in the Class 2A nine-man football state playoffs in a 56-16 win Friday night at Ruppe Field.
The final score meant much less to Oakland coach Ben Lane than his team getting through the game healthy. Even less than his own team's health, his Oakers made a dream come true for the Reedsport junior Reyna.
Reyna suffered a traumatic brain injury early in life. Despite his love of football, the risk of further injury kept him in the grandstands.
Friday night, however, Reyna was in full uniform for the Brave when he was gifted a jersey and signed football from the captains of the Oakland football team prior to the pregame coin toss.
With Oakland leading 52-0 at halftime, Brave coach Bill Shaw called Reyna's number, sending him in to return the second-half kickoff to give Reedsport a spark.
Reyna fielded the kickoff from Oakland's Cole Collins at the Reedsport 40 and split through the Oakers' coverage, running into the end zone to score a rare touchdown for a Brave team which has scored just 66 points this season. Reyna also ran in the two-point conversion.
"That was the coolest thing tonight," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We wake up every morning thinking about stupid (things), and this kid just wanted to score a touchdown."
"That's a memory that will last a lifetime," Reedsport coach Bill Shaw said. "He wears a jersey to school sometimes three days a week. This has been a tough season, so it was nice to have something to celebrate."
Oakland finished the regular season at 8-1 overall and awaits its first-round opponent in the Class 2A nine-man playoffs. Reedsport finished 0-8 overall.
Oakland;34;14;8;0;—;56
Reedsport;0;0;8;8;—;16
First Quarter
O — Baimbridge 47 pass from Collins (run failed)
O — Olds 24 run (run failed)
O — Olds 25 interception return (run failed)
O — Arscott 9 run (Arscott run)
O — Olds 10 run (Olds run)
Second Quarter
O — Williamson 34 pass from Collins (Web run)
O — Arscott 14 run (conversion failed)
Third Quarter
R — Reyna 60 kickoff return (Reyna run)
O — Russel 1 run (Baimbridge run)
Fourth Quarter
R — Davidson 10 run (Farris run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
