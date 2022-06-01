Roseburg High School senior Logan Klopfenstein was the recipient of the inaugural $2,000 BroMontana Fantasy Football Scholarship.
Klopfenstein was selected by a fantasy football group consisting of Roseburg and Sutherlin high graduates. They are Scott Moyer, Nick Trowbridge, Caleb Trowbridge, Eric Saylor, Aric Ott, Bradley Seehawer, Spencer Hutchins, Jacob Elliot, Tank Perez, Mason Reed, RJ Garrison and Dallas Reid.
"Our main goal is to publicize this as a way to challenge other fantasy sports groups to start their own scholarships and give back to the community and schools," Moyer said.
Klopfenstein, who will attend George Fox University in Newberg this fall and play football for the NCAA Division III Bruins, helped the RHS football team to a 9-2 record last fall. The Indians lost to Summit in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Klopfenstein, a wide receiver and linebacker, made first-team All-Southwest Conference on both sides of the ball. He received honorable mention all-state at receiver.
He was an outfielder/pitcher for the RHS baseball team that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs and was a second-team all-conference outfielder.
He compiled a 4.0 GPA and is a valedictorian of the RHS 2022 graduating class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.