SILVER LAKE — The Riddle Irish whipped the North Lake Cowboys 53-12 on Saturday in a Special District 3 six-man football game.
The Irish improved to 4-2 on the season. No scoring summary and statistics were provided by Riddle.
The Irish will play a crossover opponent to be determined next weekend.
