MAPLETON — The Riddle Irish battled back from a 14-point deficit, scoring the final four touchdowns to take a 24-14 win over the Mapleton Sailors on Friday in a nonleague six-man football game.
Senior Preston Wylie sparked Riddle (3-1, 2-1 Special District 2 South), running for three touchdowns and passing for another score. Wylie finished with 153 yards rushing on 21 carries and led the defense with 18 tackles.
Jadon Coker caught a 65-yard TD pass in the third quarter and contributed six tackles, an interception and one pass breakup on defense. Noseguard Tyrus Hayes rumbled 55 yards following a fumble recovery in the third quarter.
"It was a big team win. Everybody contributed," Riddle coach Jason Luft said. "Tyrus Hayes looked like Warren Sapp today and played his best game."
The Irish are scheduled to travel to Elkton next Friday for a 3 p.m. league contest.
Riddle;0;6;6;12;—;24
Mapleton;7;7;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
M — Neece receiving touchdown (run good)
Second Quarter
M — Stewart rushing touchdown (pass good)
R — Wylie 12 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
R — Coker 65 pass from Wylie (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
R — Wylie 12 run (run failed)
R — Wylie 18 run (pass failed)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.