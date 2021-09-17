RIDDLE — Riddle's Kellen Canty corralled Elkton's Hunter Helmer at the 1-yard line, thwarting a point-after-touchdown attempt as the host Irish won their first game of the six-man football season, a 26-25 triumph over the Elks Friday afternoon.
Canty's tackle culminated a wild final minute of the game, which started when Riddle recovered a fumble at the Elkton 30-yard line with 57 seconds remaining. The teams were tied at 19-19.
A 17-yard pass to Jesse Myers from Irish quarterback Tucker Halstead moved Riddle to the Elkton 13 and two plays later Myers ran into the end zone from 2 yards out and converted the point-after run to push Riddle to a 26-19 lead with 4.9 seconds left.
Elkton dove on the ensuing kickoff and on its first — and last — offensive play, Anthony Alimenti and Nathan Rausch connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass to pull the Elks within 26-25 with 0:00 on the clock. On Elkton's point-after attempt, Helmer took a short pass to the right from Alimenti but was wrestled down by Canty one yard shy of tying the game.
Alimenti took over at quarterback for the Elks after starter Conner Anderson suffered a hip injury in the second half. Anderson had completed 7 of 14 passes for 105 yards and a TD before his injury.
Rausch finished with 87 rushing yards on 11 attempts and had four catches for 120 yards and two TDs.
For Riddle, Myers ran for 141 yards and a score on 13 carries, Halstead had 102 rushing yards, and Preston Wylie and Canty each ran for 61 yards and a TD.
Riddle (2-0) had its season opener against Gilchrist canceled due to air quality and accepted a forfeit win over Yoncalla. The Irish are scheduled to visit Powers next Friday.
Elkton (1-2) is scheduled to host Yoncalla at 4 p.m. Friday.
Elkton;0;12;7;6;—;25
Riddle;13;0;6;7;—;26
First Quarter
R — Wylie 15 run (Myers run)
R — Canty 7 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
E — Rausch 70 run (pass failed)
E — Rausch 26 pass from Anderson (run failed)
Third Quarter
R — Halstead 53 run (pass failed)
E — Helmer 64 fumble recovery return (Harper pass from Anderson)
Fourth Quarter
R — Myers 2 run (Myers run)
E — Rausch 50 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
